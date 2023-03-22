Afghanistan law-breakers should be referred to authorities – inquiry chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Afghanistan law-breakers should be referred to authorities – inquiry chairman

By Press Association
Lord Justice Haddon-Cave chairs the independent inquiry into alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan (handout/PA)
Lord Justice Haddon-Cave chairs the independent inquiry into alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan (handout/PA)

The chairman of the independent inquiry into alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan has said it is “critical” those who have broken the law be referred to relevant authorities “for the reputation of the armed forces and the country”.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave described allegations made against members of the UK armed forces as “extremely serious” – including an alleged cover-up of illegal activity and inadequate investigations by the Royal Military Police.

“I am confident that I and my inquiry team will get to the bottom of this,” the inquiry chairman said.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said the three-year period in question, between 2010 and 2013, “sufficiently captures the allegations currently being made”.

Asked why the term “special forces” was not mentioned in his opening statement, he told reporters that “armed forces” was the phrase that was to be used in the terms of reference but would not elaborate further.

The chairman said the inquiry was launched in the wake of legal challenges to the Government by Leigh Day solicitors on behalf of the Saifullah and Noorzai families, as well as a number of significant media investigations.

The independent statutory inquiry was commissioned by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace under the 2005 Inquiries Act.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said the probe was equally important to “have the cloud of suspicion lifted” from those who have done nothing wrong – before telling reporters that some of the alleged unlawful killings could have involved children.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave
Lord Justice Haddon-Cave chairs the inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said he would not be able to “give any particular figure” on the number of instances of alleged unlawful activity being investigated.

In his opening statement on Wednesday, the inquiry chair said “many hearings” would have to be held in private due to “reasons to do with national security” that are “highly sensitive”.

The inquiry is tasked with determining whether investigations conducted by the Royal Military Police were properly and effectively executed, and whether there is credible information that “numerous” extrajudicial killings (EJKs) were carried out by British armed forces during the three-year period.

The probe will also seek to determine whether the circumstances of EJKs were covered up at any stage and what lessons can be learned.

Officially launching the inquiry, Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said: “It is clearly important that anyone who has broken the law is referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Ben Wallace
The independent statutory inquiry was commissioned by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA)

“Equally, those who have done nothing wrong should rightly have the cloud of suspicion lifted from them.

“This is critical, both for the reputation of the armed forces and the country.”

The families of eight people, including three young boys, who were allegedly murdered by UK special forces in two separate incidents during night raids in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012 previously welcomed the announcement.

When the probe was launched, a member of the Noorzai family said: “We live in hope that those responsible will one day be held to account.”

A member of the Saifullah family added: “I am extremely happy that there are people who value the loss of life of my family, of Afghans, enough to investigate.”

“Our clients welcome the official launch of the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan and look forward to working with Lord Justice Haddon-Cave and his inquiry team as they seek to establish the truth which has been hidden for too long.

Speaking after the inquiry was officially launched, Tessa Gregory, partner at Leigh Day, said: “Our clients welcome the official launch of the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan and look forward to working with Lord Justice Haddon-Cave and his inquiry team as they seek to establish the truth which has been hidden for too long.

“Throughout years of secrecy and cover-ups our clients have fought tirelessly for justice for their loved ones’ deaths and they hope that a bright light will now be shone on the practices and command of UK special forces in Afghanistan.”

The chairman urged anyone with information or material relevant to the inquiry to come forward.

A further case management hearing is due to be held on April 25 in London – where a more detailed timetable will be set.

