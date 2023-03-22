Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

By Press Association
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)

Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, killing students and other civilians, in a violent follow-up to duelling high-level diplomatic missions aimed at bringing peace after 13 months of war.

“Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post accompanying video showing what he said was a Russian missile striking a nine-storey apartment building on a busy road in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

He added: “Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at.”

At least one person was killed in the attack shown in the Zaporizhzhia video, apparently recorded by closed circuit TV cameras.

Elsewhere, Moscow’s forces launched exploding drones before dawn, killing seven people in or near a student dormitory near Kyiv.

Ukrainian media showed charred apartments and flames billowing on several floors of the buildings. Two children were among the wounded, said Zaporizhzhia City Council secretary Anatolii Kurtiev, adding that 25 people needed hospital treatment, with three in a critical condition.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is about 60 miles from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest which has previously come under threat during the war and has been shut down for months.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the plant had suffered another loss of a backup external power source.

Its six reactors still need power to cool nuclear fuel, and were relying on only a primary source on Wednesday, the IAEA said.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia has denied targeting residential areas even though artillery and rocket strikes hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure on a daily basis.

Russian officials have blamed Ukrainian air defences for some of the deadliest strikes on apartments, saying the deployment of air defence systems in residential areas puts civilians at risk. Russia sometimes also claims Ukraine is hiding military equipment and personnel in civilian buildings.

The war, which Russia started on February 24 2022, has evolved in two main directions: a front line mainly in eastern Ukraine, centred around the city of Bakhmut, and periodic Russian missile and drone strikes nationwide.

In addition, periodic – although unconfirmed – Ukrainian sabotage attacks have been launched across the border into Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, a drone attack damaged a high school and two dormitories in the city of Rzhyshchiv, south of the Ukrainian capital, officials said.

The body of a 40-year-old man was pulled from the rubble on one floor, according to regional police chief Andrii Nebytov, adding that more than 20 people were taken to hospital.

The attacks occurred as two duelling diplomatic missions were winding down.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Kyiv after meeting Mr Zelensky in a show of support for Ukraine.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussing Beijing’s peace proposal, which has been rejected by the West as a non-starter. No progress towards peace was reported.

The drone barrage and other Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure drew a scathing response from Mr Zelensky.

“Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that’s just in one last night of Russian terror,” he tweeted in English. “Every time someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese president Xi Jinping toast at the Kremlin in Moscow
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Zaporizhzhia’s regional administration said two missiles struck the apartment block, saying Russia’s goal is “to scare the civilian population of the city of thousands”.

“It’s hell in Zaporizhzhia,” Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on Telegram, adding: “There aren’t any military facilities nearby.”

Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Moscow-appointed regional administration for the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, claimed, without offering evidence, that a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a Russian missile had hit the apartment complex.

In other attacks, Ukrainian air defences downed 16 of the 21 drones that Russia launched, the Ukraine General Staff said. Eight were shot down near the capital, according to the city’s military administration. Other drones struck the west-central province of Khmelnytskyi.

Also on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky made another in a periodic series of battlefield visits, meeting soldiers and officers in the eastern Donetsk region, stopping by a hospital to see wounded troops and giving state awards to the defenders of Bakhmut, a devastated city that has become a symbol of Ukraine’s dogged resistance.

Mr Zelensky’s last known visit to the Bakhmut area was in December.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday and met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In other developments:

The Russian military fended off a drone attack on the main harbour in the Black Sea fleet headquarters city of Sevastopol, the city’s Moscow-appointed head, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported.

He said the navy destroyed three aquatic drones, that Russian warships were not damaged and that several civilian facilities were damaged when the drones were hit and exploded. The blasts shattered windows in several buildings near the harbour. No injuries were reported. Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for the attack.

Three people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on a monastery in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Tuesday night. According to Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak, two of four missiles were shot down.

Ukraine’s Finance Ministry agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a 15.6 billion dollar loan package aimed at shoring up the country’s economy, which the invasion has crippled. Ukrainian officials hope the IMF deal will encourage their allies to provide financial support, too.

