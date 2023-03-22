Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of pedestrian By Press Association March 22 2023, 2.10pm Share Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of pedestrian Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4244353/man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-after-death-of-pedestrian/ Copy Link The pedestrian was a local man in his 40s (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth. Officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at 8.55pm on Tuesday after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a local man in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. Devon and Cornwall Police said the vehicle left the scene and was located in the Marsh Mills retail park, where it was seized, a short time later. A 36-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday night and remains in police custody. Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “Following inquiries last night, one man remains in police custody and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this matter. “Cordons remain in place today whilst our inquiries are ongoing, and members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area today. “I would ask that anyone who has any information, relevant dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist our investigation to report it to us.” Anyone with information is asked to report it to the force, quoting log 720 of March 22. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife 2 Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee 3 Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29 4 Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village 5 Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him 6 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 9 7 Man in hospital after house fire in Fife 8 ‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life… 9 Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden 3 10 Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar More from The Courier Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash Power cuts in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now… IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 3 Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with… Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife Editor's Picks Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns Innovative construction firm Radix quadruples size of Dundee base Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with £500 energy bill Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs VIDEO: Meet Matheus Machado, the Montrose boy from Brazil who left Sao Paulo for Scotland at 17 Most Commented 1 Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms supremo Murray Foote’s resignation 2 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 3 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 4 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 5 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 6 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 7 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 8 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 9 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 10 Dundee's Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure