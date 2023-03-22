I was smoking a joint at time of Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder, accused tells jury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I was smoking a joint at time of Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder, accused tells jury

By Press Association
Undated family handout photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Undated family handout photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel has told a court he was counting £10,000 of cash and smoking a “spliff” around the time of the shooting.

Thomas Cashman, 34, who is charged with murdering the nine-year-old, said a woman who claimed she heard him confess was “trying to ruin his life”, as he gave evidence for a second day at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

A gunman shot Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, at about 10pm on August 22 last year.

Cashman, who has admitted being a “high-level cannabis dealer”, said at about 9.15pm that night he was with friend Craig Byrne, who had picked him up from where he parked his van on Aspes Road.

He said they went to Mr Byrne’s house, on Snowberry Road, where they went into his spare bedroom to count about £10,000 in cash.

He added: “We counted money then went downstairs, I done myself a spliff in the kitchen, went in the back garden and was having just a general chit-chat with Craig.”

He said when he later went into the front garden, he could hear sirens and was told by someone there were “police everywhere”.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard from a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who had a fling with Cashman, a father-of-two with a partner of 22 years.

Thomas Cashman court case
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA).

She claimed he went to her house after the shooting where he changed his clothes and she heard him saying he had “done Joey”.

Asked if at any stage he did confess, Cashman said: “No, I did not, she’s trying to ruin my life.

“She is trying to ruin my life because, for one thing, I won’t leave my partner for her. There’s loads of reasons.”

Cashman also claims the woman’s boyfriend owed him a £25,000 drug debt so she wanted him, “out of the way”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, centre, was wounded in the shooting in which her daughter died (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told the jury: “She’s ruined my life, what she said, she has done to me, what she’s doing, what she’s done, she’s ruined my life.”

John Cooper KC, defending, went over in detail the numerous movements of Cashman in the local area, caught on CCTV and doorbell cameras, on the day of Olivia’s murder.

Prosecutors allege Cashman walked and travelled in his van around the area ahead of a plan to find Mr Nee and execute a “hit”.

But Cashman denied his movements showed he was planning the alleged hit on Mr Nee and were instead to do with his cannabis dealing.

He said his various movements were to do with him dropping off drugs and collecting money at various addresses in Dovecot and sometimes “socialising” by having a spliff with friends.

Mr Cooper said: “It’s suggested that the purpose of your movements was not for the reason you say, but either for the reason of executing a hit or planning a hit?”

Cashman replied: “No, that’s not true whatsoever. What you see here is typical of a local lad who sells cannabis in the area.”

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

