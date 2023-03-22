Allegations of unlawful special forces executions ‘extremely serious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allegations of unlawful special forces executions ‘extremely serious’

By Press Association
A Foxhound Light Protection Protected Vehicle at Camp Bastion, Helmand, Afghanistan (MoD/PA)
A Foxhound Light Protection Protected Vehicle at Camp Bastion, Helmand, Afghanistan (MoD/PA)

Allegations of unlawful executions by British special forces in Afghanistan are “extremely serious”, the independent inquiry’s chairman has said.

The probe officially launched on Wednesday, as Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said many hearings would have to be held in private due to “reasons to do with national security” that are “highly sensitive”.

The inquiry is set to focus on alleged illegal activity by British armed forces in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013, as well as allegations that the Royal Military Police’s (RMP) investigation of reported unlawful killings by special forces was inadequate.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said anyone found to have broken the law should be “referred to the relevant authorities for investigation” – describing it as “critical – both for the reputation of the armed forces and the country.”

Two RMP investigations, codenamed Operation Northmoor and Operation Cestro, are set to be scrutinised by the probe.

No charges were brought under Operation Northmoor – a £10 million investigation which was set up in 2014 to examine allegations of executions by special forces, including those of children.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The independent statutory inquiry was commissioned by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ben Birchall/PA)

Operation Cestro saw three soldiers referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority, but none was eventually prosecuted.

The inquiry is set to look at allegations that “numerous” killings were carried out, the alleged cover-up of illegal activity and inadequate investigations by the Royal Military Police.

“I am confident that I and my inquiry team will get to the bottom of this,” the inquiry chairman said.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said the three-year period in question, between 2010 and 2013, “sufficiently captures the allegations currently being made”.

Asked why the term “special forces” was not mentioned in his opening statement, he told reporters that “armed forces” was the phrase that was to be used in the terms of reference but would not elaborate further.

The chairman said the inquiry was launched in the wake of legal challenges to the Government by Leigh Day solicitors on behalf of the Saifullah and Noorzai families, as well as a number of significant media investigations.

The independent statutory inquiry was commissioned by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace under the 2005 Inquiries Act.

A BBC Panorama investigation focused on Operation Northmoor, which looked into suspicious killings on night raids, including one which involved three children reportedly killed by a British soldier in 2012.

The conduct of the armed forces during the night raids, known as deliberate detention operations (DDOs), is set to form the basis of the independent inquiry.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said the probe was equally important to “have the cloud of suspicion lifted” from those who have done nothing wrong, but told reporters some alleged unlawful killings could have involved children.

He said he would not be able to “give any particular figure” on the number of instances of alleged unlawful activity being investigated.

Officially launching the inquiry, Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said: “It is clearly important that anyone who has broken the law is referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

“Equally, those who have done nothing wrong should rightly have the cloud of suspicion lifted from them.

“This is critical, both for the reputation of the armed forces and the country.”

The families of eight people, including three young boys, who were allegedly murdered by UK special forces in two separate incidents during night raids in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012 previously welcomed the announcement.

When the probe was launched, a member of the Noorzai family said: “We live in hope that those responsible will one day be held to account.”

A member of the Saifullah family added: “I am extremely happy that there are people who value the loss of life of my family, of Afghans, enough to investigate.”

Speaking after the inquiry was officially launched, Tessa Gregory, partner at Leigh Day, said: “Our clients welcome the official launch of the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan and look forward to working with Lord Justice Haddon-Cave and his inquiry team as they seek to establish the truth which has been hidden for too long.

“Throughout years of secrecy and cover-ups our clients have fought tirelessly for justice for their loved ones’ deaths and they hope that a bright light will now be shone on the practices and command of UK special forces in Afghanistan.”

The chairman urged anyone with information or material relevant to the inquiry to come forward through the inquiry’s website – www.iia.independent-inquiry.uk/

A further case management hearing is due to be held on April 25 in London – where a more detailed timetable will be set.

