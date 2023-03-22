Study describes new ‘safe’ technique for producing babies of the desired sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Study describes new ‘safe’ technique for producing babies of the desired sex

By Press Association
The new findings are causing alarm among experts in the field who say there are many ethical issues (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The new findings are causing alarm among experts in the field who say there are many ethical issues (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Researchers have developed a new technique that appears to be safe and around 80% effective in producing babies of the desired sex, a study suggests.

The issue of sex selection raises serious ethical concerns, and selection of embryos on the basis of sex, without mitigating reasons such as sex-linked disease, is illegal in many countries.

The new findings are causing alarm among experts in the field who say there are many ethical issues.

Researchers in the new study set out a technique to separate and select the sperm beforehand, meaning the sex of the embryos could be determined.

The authors selected sperm based on whether they contained an X chromosome (making female offspring) or a Y chromosome (making male offspring), using density measures.

Sperm that contains an X chromosome are slightly heavier than sperm containing a Y chromosome, the study suggests.

The researchers, including Professor Gianpiero Palermo from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, America, wrote: “Although ethically debatable, expressing a sex preference for offspring is popular among couples, and not limited to those undergoing infertility treatment.

“Sperm sex enrichment, within a protocol of PGT-A, enables the selection of embryos for the desired sex.

“Our sex selection method does not increase the proportion of additional aneuploid embryos.

“Therefore, it can be regarded as extremely safe as well as efficient, inexpensive, and ethically palatable.”

Darren Griffin, professor of genetics at the University of Kent, said: “The issue of sex selection is an ethically fraught one.

“Selection of embryos on the basis of sex, without mitigating reason such as sex-linked disease, is illegal.

“Separating sperm beforehand may provide a legal loophole in some countries but not the UK.

“There have been numerous methods around for decades, some effective but potentially harmful, others dubious in their effectiveness.

“The current paper seems to have found a method in which the approach is effective to some degree.

“It involves separation on the basis of density and the difference in this study compared to previous ones I have seen is that it performs industry standard tests on the sperm and on the embryos.

“I am convinced that the science is sound and that, instead of the usual 50:50 ‘coin toss’ then a couple can get a baby with the desired sex a little under 80% of the time.”

Dr Channa Jayasena, head of andrology at Imperial College London, said: “The results show convincingly that this technique is able to select sperm to determine the sex of embryos made using those sperm.

“However, their technical achievement is insignificant compared to the serious ethical concerns raised by the research.

“The authors clearly describe the understandable ethical concerns of embryo selection and abortion of pregnancies based on (usually female) sex.

“However, they propose sperm selection as an ‘ethical’ alternative to embryo selection. I find this incredible since sperm selection is just another way of selecting embryos to manipulate the sex of offspring, with detrimental societal implications.

“I am alarmed that such technology might become more widespread in clinical practice.

“Currently, it is prohibited in the UK to select offspring unless they have a serious medical problem.”

He added: “Though not described in the study, their technique might be adapted in the future to select for other bodily traits such as sperm containing a gene affecting skin or eye colour.

“This research therefore raises serious ethical concerns which need to be addressed urgently through regulation.”

The small trial was conducted using 1,317 couples, and split into two groups, with 105 men in the study group in which the new technique was used.

According to the study, 59 couples in this group desired female offspring and the technique resulted in 79.1% (231/292) female embryos.

This resulted in the birth of 16 girls without any abnormalities.

Forty-six couples desiring male offspring ended up with 79.6% male embryos (223/280), resulting in the birth of 13 healthy baby boys.

However, in the study, published in the Plos One journal, the sex of the embryo chosen for transfer was not known.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented