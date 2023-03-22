England boss Gareth Southgate hopes qualifier in Naples passes without incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

England boss Gareth Southgate hopes qualifier in Naples passes without incident

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate’s England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Naples (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Naples (Mike Egerton/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate is excited to be in Naples and hopes the match against Italy passes without incident given some fan safety concerns.

Around 41,000 are expected at the cavernous Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as European qualification gets under way on Thursday evening.

Supporters of England and Italy had been due to play a friendly ahead of the Group C opener, only for a threatening email purporting to be from Napoli ultras to see it cancelled.

Southgate last week said “it’s for the Italian FA to decide where they play their games”, adding the Football Association would “try to make the travelling experience as smooth as possible for our fans”.

Asked again about the decision to play in Naples in the wake of the fan game being cancelled, Southgate said: “I think everybody is looking forward to the experience of coming to Naples.

“Personally, I am exciting about playing in a city that loves football, with a great history.

“To come here when I can just about remember Maradona when they won the league, and Careca, so I’m excited about that from the football side.

“Always we ask our fans to be good tourists and respect the local culture.

“We hope the game and the next couple of days passes with no problems.”

Pushed on whether he would have preferred the match was held elsewhere, Southgate said: “No, I am excited to be coming here.

“I’ve never been to Naples before and that history of football here is really rich.

“The club team at the moment is absolutely flying. They’re a fantastic team, they’re going to win the league and they have got a really good draw in the Champions League, so I think they are going to be very close to winning that as well.”

Liverpool told fans heading to their Champions League opener at Napoli in September to stay in their hotels and away from the city centre as they could be targeted for “theft, robbery, or assault”.

Riot police clashes with Eintracht Frankfurt supporters on the street, ahead of the Champions League match at Napoli
Riot police clashed with Eintracht Frankfurt supporters ahead of the recent Champions League match at Napoli (Stefano Gattordo/AP)

Last week there were clashes between Napoli and Frankfurt fans before and after their Champions League tie in the city.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini said: “I don’t work for the police force if I’m quite honest.

“But it’s always been actually the away fans that have come here and have caused problems typically and we saw that in the Champions League.

“So, I think if people come here and behave correctly, I don’t think there should be too many issues on that score.

“But we need to think of footballing matters, what happens on the pitch.

“We hope that nothing comes to pass because football should be a celebration for everyone.”

Swarms of police waited to speak to England fans upon arrival at the airport in Naples, where the standard ticket collection point was scrapped in favour of e-tickets.

The FA has confirmed there would be 23 coaches ferrying England supporters from Stazione Marittima Napoli to within 100 yards of the ground on Thursday, where they will be dropped off after the match.

The governing body told fans: “To assist with the safety and security of all England travelling supporters, the Italian Police have requested and are strongly advising that England supporters use locally-organised coach transport to travel to the stadium.”

Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of Naples, extended a hand of friendship to English visitors on the eve of the game.

“Welcome all of our friends who have come from England,” he said. “We have historic ties between Naples and England, ties of friendship, which has gone on for several centuries.

“We are very happy that this return of Italy to Naples has coincided with the game against England.

“We think it will be a wonderful occasion for sport, we think it will be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

“But we also think it’s an opportunity for a friendship for these two countries that are very close to one another in an international city such as Naples.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented