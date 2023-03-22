Gareth Southgate tells England not to take Euro 2024 qualification for granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate tells England not to take Euro 2024 qualification for granted

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate warned his players not to take qualification for granted (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate warned his players not to take European Championship qualification for granted on the eve of England’s opener against reigning champions Italy.

England return to action at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday, 103 days on from their disappointing loss to eventual runners-up France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Southgate considered his future after that disappointment but pledged to coach through to next summer’s Euros, with England kicking off qualification for the tournament in Germany at Euro 2020 final foes Italy.

The manager is looking for his 50th win in charge and held a meeting before the trip to Naples where he told his players to reset and refocus on qualification.

“They’ve been involved in some of the biggest matches in world football and they know the level that’s required, they know they have the ability to compete at that level,” Southgate said.

“Then the fact that whatever we’ve done in the past is irrelevant tomorrow night because we have to start again.

“We have to have the humility to work hard to qualify again and it’s a great fixture for us to get that under way.”

Put to Southgate that European champions Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup could act as a warning that qualification cannot be taken for granted, he said: “Without a doubt.

“I think what we did really well after the Euros was our first game away in Hungary – we gave one of our best performances, I think. Our mentality from the start was really, really good.

“I don’t expect that mentality to be a problem but it’s a reminder that these early stages of qualifying are crucial.

“I can remember us scoring a late goal against Poland at Wembley with no fans and people would have taken that victory for granted but it was such an important moment in qualifying.

“We had several of those in our previous qualification campaigns.

“So, although some of those groups looked comfortable in the end, there were plenty of nights where that wasn’t the case.”

England kick off Group C with arguably their two hardest fixtures, with Thursday’s trip to Italy followed by a Wembley clash against Euro 2020 quarter-final opponents Ukraine on Sunday.

Winning both matches would see them take a giant stride towards next summer’s finals in Germany, with Southgate challenging his group to secure England’s first win away to Italy since 1961.

“In a nutshell it’s the sort of challenge that we’ve got to take on and the type of game we have got to start winning,” he said. “We have over a period but we’ve got to now consistently try to do that.

“That said, we haven’t won here since 1961 so it’s also another bit of history that we are trying to break down.

“That is a great challenge for this team because they have knocked down so many of those barriers in the past.

“I know Italy didn’t qualify for the World Cup, but they still have some outstanding players and they are going to have high motivation as well, so it is going to be a fabulous game.”

Captain Harry Kane could make history in his first international match since his penalty miss against France.

The Tottenham striker joined Wayne Rooney as the only man to score 53 goals for the national team by scoring his first spot-kick, but his miss later that night saw him pass up the chance to break the record as England bowed out.

“We’ve seen that mentally in his performances and his goalscoring with his club; he has put it behind him,” Southgate said of Kane.

Harry Kane (left) and manager Gareth Southgate
“But I know he is going to have added motivation tomorrow night to come back and show everybody what he’s about again in an England shirt, so, for us, that’s a good position.

“Of course it’s always difficult to compare across ages. There are a lot that I didn’t see because I wasn’t alive but because of the goalscoring record alone, that puts him in the upper echelons of that group (of great England players).

“He provides so much more for the team than just that – his quality of passing, his vision, his touch.

“He is an outstanding player and we are very, very fortunate to have him.”

