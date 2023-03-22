RNLI launches Mayday Mile campaign after saving more than 500 lives in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has launched its Mayday Mile fundraising campaign, following increased demand on its services last year.

The British charity, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year, is calling on the public to walk, jog, hop or skip one mile a day every day in May, to raise money for vital equipment.

It comes as the RNLI’s operational figures revealed that its crews and beach lifeguards saved 506 lives in 2022, nearly 100 more than the previous year (408).

Pete Emmett, head of engagement at the RNLI, said: “Our incredible lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland launched over 9,000 times last year to help those in need, and our lifeguards kept people safe across hundreds of beaches. We are so proud of our brave and selfless lifesavers.

“As a charity, we rely on the generous support of members of the public to continue this lifesaving work.

“We need ongoing fundraising – now, more than ever – to keep providing our lifesavers with the best equipment and training for their important lifesaving role, which is why we’re calling on people to support our lifesavers this May.

“Every Mayday Mile completed will help give our lifesavers everything they need to continue to keep people safe this summer – and beyond.

“It’s so easy to get involved, and to have fun whilst helping the RNLI save lives.”

The data also showed that RNLI lifeboats were launched 9,312 times last year, an increase of 5% on 2021 figures.

RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coastlines.

Three of its Kent lifeboats – from the Dungeness, Dover and Ramsgate stations – were launched in the English Channel on March 3, after a fire started on a ferry with nearly 200 people on board.

Those interested can sign up for the fundraiser at https://rnli.org/mayday/mayday-mile?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=vanity&utm_campaign=maydaymile_2023&utm_content=supportmayday_pr