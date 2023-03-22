Stephen Kenny not getting carried away after Evan Ferguson’s first Ireland goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Kenny not getting carried away after Evan Ferguson’s first Ireland goal

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is taking nothing for granted with his young players (Brian Lawless/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is taking nothing for granted with his young players (Brian Lawless/PA)

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is refusing to take anything for granted after seeing 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson launch his senior international career in earnest.

The Brighton teenager announced himself in style with a first goal for his country in Wednesday night’s 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia in Dublin.

Ferguson, starting for the first time, and debutant Will Smallbone turned in impressive displays while Mikey Johnston contributed a thrilling cameo as a substitute after swapping the blue of Scotland for the green of Ireland five days before the Republic’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Ireland survived a scare against Latvia
Ireland survived a scare against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)

But asked if he had seen a glimpse of the future, Kenny said: “It’s never straightforward with players. Injuries can take their toll with young players. The demands are high in the leagues they are in and sometimes that happens.

“What we have now is a high number of players who have come through, unprecedented in our history the number in a short proximity. That has given us depth in our squad.

“Evan, it’s his first start and he got a goal. You can’t predict things in the future. He is still learning the game and he took everything in his stride.

“Will, having watched a lot of Stoke recently, I’m just so impressed with how he has kicked on. He has added other aspects to his game so he has given us something to think about.

“Mikey, that was a snapshot of what Mikey can be.”

Ireland were already leading courtesy of Callum O’Dowda’s diving header – his first goal for his country – when Ferguson’s big moment arrived.

Matt Doherty’s deep cross was recycled by Michael Obafemi beyond the far post and the teenager instinctively stabbed it home via a deflection off defender Antonijs Cernomordijs to spark celebrations on and off the pitch.

However, what looked like developing into a comfortable win took a decidedly ugly turn when to the astonishment of keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberts Uldrikis blasted a 30-yard thunderbolt past him and then in first-half stoppage time, Arturs Zjuzins repeated the dose after his shot clipped Nathan Collins and sped into the net.

Chiedozie Ogbene scored the winner
Chiedozie Ogbene scored the winner (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ultimately it was Chiedozie Ogbene who won the day, cashing in after fellow substitute Mikey Johnston’s shot had come back off the post, with 25 minutes remaining.

Kenny said: “Listen, overall I’m pleased with the night’s work. Was it perfect? No. Was it realistic to expect it to be perfect? A lot of players haven’t been playing regularly, some of the players we played needed minutes.

“But obviously France is a completely different game and one that we have to get ready for on Monday. I think that’s a good start to the week, to win, score three goals.

“We’re not euphoric or ecstatic because we know we’ve let in two, but listen, it’s a good start to the week and we’ll take it.”

