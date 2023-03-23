Human infrastructure in 80% of global biodiversity sites, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Human infrastructure in 80% of global biodiversity sites, study finds

By Press Association
Hundreds of important biodiversity sites around the world could see further fossil fuel infrastructure being developed, research has shown (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hundreds of important biodiversity sites around the world could see further fossil fuel infrastructure being developed, research has shown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Human infrastructure is present in at least 80% of the world’s most important sites for biodiversity, according to a new study.

The most common types found were roads, power lines and urban areas while many sites face further extractive industries such as mines and fossil fuel infrastructure being built in future.

Researchers from BirdLife International, WWF, the RSPB and the University of Cambridge looked at a global network of areas internationally recognised for being critical for wildlife – known as Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs).

They found that among 15,150 KBAs, three-quarters contained roads and more than a third contained power lines and urban areas.

They also discovered that potential developments could lead to an additional 2,201 KBAs containing mines (a 292% increase), an extra 1,508 KBAs containing oil and gas infrastructure (a 72% increase) and a further 1,372 KBAs containing power plants (a 589% increase)

Human infrastructure is one of the main drivers of threats to biodiversity, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has said, causing habitat destruction and fragmentation, pollution, increased hunting and the spread of invasive species.

Ash Simkins, a University of Cambridge zoology PhD student who led the study, said: “It’s concerning that human developments exist in the vast majority of sites that have been identified as being critical for nature.

“We recognise that infrastructure is essential to human development but it’s about building smartly.

“This means ideally avoiding or otherwise minimising infrastructure in the most important locations for biodiversity.

“If the infrastructure must be there, then it should be designed to cause as little damage as possible and the impacts more than compensated for elsewhere.”

Insulate Britain protests
The researchers found roads to be the most common form of infrastructure in KBAs, present in 75% (Steve Parsons/PA)

Publishing their work in the journal Biological Conservation, the researchers overlaid maps with data on different types of infrastructure categorised as transport, dams and reservoirs, extractives, energy, and urban areas.

Energy and extractives were the only categories for which some global data on planned developments were available.

The regions with the highest proportion of planned extractive development in KBAs are South America, sub-Saharan, central and southern Africa and parts of south-east Asia.

All of the KBAs identified in Bangladesh, Kuwait, the Republic of the Congo and Serbia face the potential of extractive industries being developed.

The researchers also said the renewable energy drive, which requires mining for precious metals used in solar panels, wind farms and batteries, must take care to minimise its impact on biodiversity.

Cop26 backgrounders
The researchers warned that renewable technology, which relies on precious metals, may result in more mines being built in areas with valuable biodiversity (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The study’s co-author Dr Stuart Butchart, chief scientist at BirdLife and University of Cambridge research fellow, said: “At the UN biodiversity Cop15 meetings in Montreal last year, governments committed to halting human-induced extinctions.

“Widespread destruction or degradation of the natural habitats within KBAs could lead to wholesale extinctions, so existing infrastructure in KBAs must be managed to minimise impacts and further development in these sites has to be avoided as far as possible.”

The researchers said infrastructure can vary in how it drives a loss of biodiversity and that more work is needed to study its effect in individual KBAs so more can be learnt about how to mitigate it.

Wendy Elliott, deputy leader for wildlife at WWF, said: “Infrastructure underpins our societies, delivering the water we drink, the roads we travel on and the electricity that powers livelihoods.

“This study illustrates the crucial importance of ensuring smart infrastructure development that provides social and economic value for all, whilst ensuring positive outcomes for nature.

“Making this happen will be the challenge of our time, but with the right planning, design and commitment it is well within the realms of possibility.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Kelly McGregor with debris from the hit-and-run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nurse's BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told

Editor's Picks

Most Commented