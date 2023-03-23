Teenager ‘slam-dunked and handcuffed’ by civilian rangers in Superdrug store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager ‘slam-dunked and handcuffed’ by civilian rangers in Superdrug store

By Press Association
East Street in Chichester, West Sussex (Alamy/PA)
East Street in Chichester, West Sussex (Alamy/PA)

A former No 10 adviser has claimed “aggressive” city centre rangers confronted her son while he was shopping for shampoo and “slam-dunked” him to the ground before handcuffing him.

A video of the incident involving the 15-year-old son of Kirsty Buchanan, which took place at a Superdrug store in Chichester, West Sussex, has been shared on social media.

It shows the two civilian security staff employed by the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) scheme restraining the teenager while one of them put plastic handcuffs on him and one knelt across his legs.

Sussex Police said its officers were called to the shop in East Street in Chichester, West Sussex, shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday to reports that a group of teenagers had become involved in an altercation.

A shop worker also reported being assaulted.

The force said that two children had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Ms Buchanan told The Mirror newspaper: “They (the rangers) started to get aggressive towards them and one of them got into my son’s personal space and he asked, ‘can you get out of my face’.

“What I have been told is the ranger pushed him and my son pushed back.

“He was then slam-dunked to the floor and (they) sat on top of him as you see in the video and they put plastic handcuffs on him – the police then arrived and arrested my son.”

Speaking on Times Radio, Ms Buchanan said her son was followed by the rangers into the shop and added: “When (her son) got to the shampoo counter he was joking around about being followed by these two guys whereupon they snapped, grabbed his arm, threw him on to the ground, sat on top of him.

“They got plastic handcuffs, handcuffed him and yanked his arms up behind his back whereupon my son used some understandably unparliamentary language but also screamed ‘It hurts, it hurts, get off me’.

“A friend of his came to his aid and was also subsequently arrested for assault which was committed in prime to try to get these two men off my child.”

She said that a member of the staff reported being hurt in the incident but she claimed that this happened after her son had been detained by the rangers.

She added: “As far as I understand, he was arrested for assault, and I promise you I am not joking, while being pinned to the floor he threw his head back and he has been accused by one of these security guards of a backwards headbutt.”

Ms Buchanan said her son was now at home having been released by the police in the early hours and added: “He is relatively calm because he is quite content when the footage is reviewed, the charges will be dropped.”

Questioning the use of private security guards and the police response, she added: “There needs to be an investigation into the police handling of this, for an hour-and-a-half I didn’t even know where my son was or had been taken.

“I also think there needs to be a thorough review of the use of these security guards on our streets because they are on our streets all across the country, they are completely unregulated. What is the process of due diligence by which they are hired? What is the training procedure? What is their remit?”

When asked if she thought her son had been targeted because he was black, she replied: “Let’s put it this way, if I went in to buy shampoo, do you think this would have happened to me?”

Responding to the video on Twitter, Joe Murphy, retired former political editor of the London Evening Standard, the Sunday Telegraph and the Mail on Sunday, posted: “And how the heck does a private business-funded security force have the power to handcuff young kids?

“Are they trained? Are they safe? This looks awful.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff in Chichester.

“Police were called to the store in East Street shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation.

“A shopworker also reported being assaulted.

“Officers attended the scene and three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff.

“A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Chichester were arrested by police on suspicion of assault.

“They remain in police custody pending urgent inquiries, supported by appropriate adults.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

The security guards involved are employed by Chichester BID, an organisation set up in 2012 and funded by local, business-rate payers to “invest in local improvements”, according to its website.

Chichester BID was approached by the PA news agency for clarification on the powers available to its ranger staff to detain members of the public and to use the “plastic handcuffs” which are claimed to have been used in the incident.

Its website states that it will “deliver a team of Rangers, in partnership with Chichester City Council, that are the eyes and ears on the street and a reassuring presence for those in the front line of petty crime.”

It released a statement saying: “Chichester BID is aware of an incident that occurred on 22 March at the Superdrug store on East Street, involving a group of young people and two Rangers.

“Together with Blayde Security, who provide our security services, we are cooperating fully with Sussex Police, who are investigating the matter. We are taking this very seriously.

“We want to reassure traders, residents and visitors to Chichester city centre that we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all.”

A Superdrug spokeswoman said: “An incident occurred today in our Chichester store between Chichester BID Rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring.

“Unfortunately, female staff were also assaulted. This is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police.

“Our priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe, we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression.

“The store remains closed due to damage caused.”

A Chichester District Council spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place in Chichester city today and we want to clarify that no Chichester District Council staff were involved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented