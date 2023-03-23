Ramadan gets under way for hundreds of millions of Muslims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ramadan gets under way for hundreds of millions of Muslims

By Press Association
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Hundreds of millions of Muslims have begun the first daily fast of Ramadan.

It comes as parts of the Middle East approach crucial junctures in high-stakes peace negotiations during the holy month, traditionally a time of reconciliation.

In Sudan, parties are wrangling over how the country will usher in a civilian government following 17 months of military rule.

And in Yemen, diplomats are pushing for a lasting truce after the recent rapprochement between regional powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have been locked in a proxy war there for eight years.

People perform mid-day prayer in the Mahabat Khan mosque on the first day of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan
People perform mid-day prayer in the Mahabat Khan mosque on the first day of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

During Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk before gathering with family and friends for indulgent nighttime meals.

According to Islam, fasting draws the faithful closer to God and reminds them of the poor’s suffering.

In Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, families prepare culinary delights weeks in advance to mark the break of the fast each evening, a meal known as iftar.

For the feasts, Sudanese worshippers favour assida, a semolina-based flour dish, and a sugary fermented drink called sweet bitter. Both recipes date back generations.

“Those who can’t afford don’t have to pay,” said Fatima Mohammed Hamid, who sells food items from her small home on Tuti island on the Nile River, just north of Khartoum.

In addition to fasting, charity giving is another of Islam’s five pillars. During Ramadan, mosques and charities regularly provide meals for the poor at long tables that sprawl out on to the street.

A Somali man prepares a fish for Ramadan at a market in Mogadishu
A Somali man prepares a fish for Ramadan at a market in Mogadishu (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Sudan has been steeped in political chaos since a coup ousted a western-brokered power-sharing government in October 2021.

There are hopes for a transitional government before the four weeks of Ramadan end, as promised by the country’s ruling military and other political forces earlier this week.

However, many prominent Sudanese factions reject the move.

Amid the uncertainty, most find common ground in complaining about the rising cost of living.

“Everything costs double what it did last year,” said Ms Hamid.

At a meeting Egypt earlier this week, Israeli and Palestinian delegations pledged to lower tensions during the sensitive holiday season — Ramadan will coincide with the Jewish festival of Passover in April — but surging violence continues across the occupied West Bank.

There are concerns about flare-ups with large numbers of Jewish and Muslim faithful expected to pour into Jerusalem’s Old City.

From the Gaza Strip to Sudan and Tunisia to Yemen, soaring prices are proving a further concern for observant Muslims.

Palestinians sit together next to Damascus Gate decorated with lights at the beginning of Ramadan, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City
Palestinians sit together next to Damascus Gate decorated with lights at the beginning of Ramadan, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Arab countries are continuing to suffer from the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, with many reliant on grain imports from eastern Europe.

At the once-bustling Bab al-Fellah market in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, rising costs have left shoppers unable to splurge on Ramadan delicacies as they might have in past years.

“I have almost used up the 40 dinars (£10.39) that my husband gave me and I bought only vegetables, a chicken and some spices,” said Fatima B, who was embarrassed to give her full name out of her financial desperation.

In Pakistan, shoppers reported similar hardships, with inflation surging to nearly 40%.

Many said they would consider breaking the daytime fast if free food were to be handed out.

In wartorn Yemeni’s capital Sanaa, prospects for Ramadan are bleaker still, with residents struggling to buy even basic supplies.

The country’s ruinous civil war, now in its ninth year, has killed more than 150,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

“I am not able to provide daily food for the children,” said Saleh al-Omrani, an unemployed resident from Sanaa.

Officials are silhouetted as they use a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia
Officials are silhouetted as they use a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

“We had Ramadan in the good old days but today there is no longer Ramadan.”

Diplomats and leaders had expressed new hope for peace efforts in the days leading up to Ramadan, amid signs of warming relations between two of the region’s rival superpowers, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The two are on opposing sides of the war in Yemen, and despite announcements of restoring ties, sporadic fighting continues across the country. Clashes in Yemen killed at least 16 people earlier this week.

In Afghanistan, people are observing their second Ramadan under Taliban rule. Since the Taliban seized power in the country in August 2021, foreign aid stopped almost overnight and the economy collapsed, driving millions into poverty and hunger.

In southern Turkey and north-western Syria, the destruction caused by last month’s earthquake, which killed over 52,000 people, poses perhaps the steepest challenge of all.

In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras — near the quake’s epicentre — worshippers held the first Ramadan prayers inside a 1,000-person tent on the grounds of the city’s famed Abdulhamid Han Mosque. Turkey’s fourth-largest mosque sustained slight damage in the earthquake and has been closed to worshippers, Turkish media said.

Some 1,400 mosques have been destroyed or damaged by the quake, Turkish authorities say, leaving tens of thousands to pray in makeshift tents. More than 100 sound systems have been installed to recite the call to prayer.

In Syria’s north-western Idlib province — the last rebel enclave – very few families still have the energy or resources to make the necessary preparations for Ramadan this year.

People buy traditional lanterns at the Sayyeda Zeinab market ahead of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt
People buy traditional lanterns at the Sayyeda Zeinab market ahead of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

Abdul Qahar Zakou, a cafe owner, said he will put up Ramadan decorations despite the prevailing misery and do his best to create a festive atmosphere.

“Despite all the odds, Ramadan will always have its own atmosphere with a symbolism and spirituality that makes life easier,” said Mr Zakou.

Fasting is required of all healthy adult Muslims, with exemptions for those who are sick, pregnant women and those breastfeeding.

Alongside eating and drinking, smoking and sex are also prohibited during daylight hours in Ramadan.

Islam follows a lunar calendar so Ramadan starts about a week and a half earlier each year.

At the end of holy month, Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, when children often receive new clothes and gifts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented