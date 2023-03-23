Zelensky visits frontline areas ahead of counteroffensive ‘very soon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky visits frontline areas ahead of counteroffensive ‘very soon’

By Press Association
Volodymyr Zelensky awards a soldier in hospital in Donetsk region on Wednesday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Ukraine’s president has made his third visit in two days to areas that have felt the brunt of Russia’s war.

On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky made a trip to the southern Kherson region retaken from the Kremlin’s forces.

It comes as a senior Kyiv commander hinted a brewing Ukrainian counteroffensive could come “very soon”.

Ukraine took back control of the Kherson region’s capital, also called Kherson, at the end of last year, pushing out the Russian occupiers who had captured the city in the weeks following the start of Moscow full-scale invasion more than a year ago.

The Dnieper River now marks the frontline in the region, which is still partially occupied.

While in Kherson, Mr Zelensky met local security officials and inspected infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, his office said.

On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky visited Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city in northeastern Ukraine.

Kyiv’s troops recaptured Kharkiv from the Russians last September as part of the same months-long counteroffensive that won back Kherson.

Also on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky met troops in the eastern Donetsk region, stopping at a hospital to see wounded soldiers and giving state awards to the defenders of Bakhmut, a wrecked city that is now a symbol of Ukraine’s dogged resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions.

Mr Zelensky’s 48 hours of visits far from Kyiv — and close to the frontline — come as improving weather sets the stage for possible new offensives by both sides.

The biting winter weather, followed by mud as the ground thawed out, have prevented major changes on the battlefield and the war has largely been deadlocked in recent months.

Ukraine is now starting to receive modern weapons, including tanks, from its western allies, who are also training Ukrainian troops to use them.

Russian forces have been digging in where they hold territory in the four provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September — Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Putin has made it clear he wants to have control there.

Ukraine’s ground forces commander said on Thursday that Russian forces are “exhausting themselves” in their grinding push to take Bakhmut, giving Kyiv a window of opportunity for a counterstrike.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Telegram post that the Russian assault on Bakhmut is causing Russian forces to “lose considerable strength”.

A Ukrainian soldier looks from their position on the frontline in Bakhmut
“Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliia and Kupiansk,” Col Gen Syrskyi added, referencing Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year that pushed Russia back from the country’s capital and large swathes of the north-east.

Meanwhile, Russia has kept up its long-range attacks using artillery, missiles and drones.

The death toll from a Russian drone attack on Wednesday on a secondary school and dormitories south of Kyiv rose to nine, Ukrainian emergency services reported.

Russia on Wednesday also hit a nine-storey apartment building in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia where at least one person was killed.

In other developments:

The first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Slovakia decided to give Ukraine have been handed over to the Ukrainian air force.

The Slovak Defence Ministry said the remaining MiG-29s will be handed over to the Ukrainian side in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut
Finland said it would deliver additional defence material, including three Leopard 2 armoured mine-clearing vehicles, to Ukraine in a military aid package worth 161 million euros.

Finland has so far delivered six Leopard vehicles to Ukraine, officials say. The new aid package, the 14th such package from Helsinki so far, also contains heavy weapons and munitions.

Bulgaria’s president said that despite expanding the national defence industry’s capacity, the Balkan country will not export weapons to Ukraine.

Nato member Bulgaria and nine other ЕU member states are not participating in the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

Bulgaria has been in the grip of a political crisis and is heading in April towards its fifth general elections in the last two years.

