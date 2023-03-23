Scientists reveal how deceptive daisy creates ‘fake lady flies’ to attract males

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists reveal how deceptive daisy creates ‘fake lady flies’ to attract males

By Press Association
A real fly, right, alongside a fake fly, left (A Ellis/University of Cambridge)
A real fly, right, alongside a fake fly, left (A Ellis/University of Cambridge)

Scientists have discovered how a daisy native to South Africa employs deception by creating fake lady flies to attract males.

Gorteria diffusa is the only daisy known to develop deceptive structures on its petals that look like female flies – complete with hairy bumps and white highlights – something that has intrigued scientists for decades.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge now believe they may have found the answer in three sets of genes in the plant.

These genes are thought to have other functions as well, with one set moving iron around the plant, the second set making root hairs grow, and the third set controlling when flowers are made.

The scientists discovered that the iron-moving genes add the nutrient to the petal’s reddish-purple pigments, changing the colour in the process and making it more fly-like.

Fake lady fly on daisy petal
A fake fly on a daisy petal (Jacqueline Garget/University of Cambridge)

The root hair genes were found to make hairs expand on the petal – giving texture, while the third set was associated with making fake flies appear in random positions on the petals.

Professor Beverley Glover, in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences and director of the university’s Botanic Garden, said: “This daisy didn’t evolve a new ‘make a fly’ gene.

“Instead, it did something even cleverer – it brought together existing genes, which already do other things in different parts of the plant, to make a complicated spot on the petals that deceives male flies.”

G. diffusa plants grow in harsh desert environments in South Africa, with only a short rainy season window to produce flowers – creating intense competition to attract insect pollinators.

The researchers said the G. diffusa petals give it an evolutionary advantage by attracting more male flies for pollination.

But they added that this plant is young in evolutionary terms, at around 1.5 to two million years old.

Different types of Gorteria have different spot variations
Different types of Gorteria have different spot variations (A Ellis/University of Cambridge)

Dr Roman Kellenberger, a postdoctoral researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences, said: “We’d expect that something as complex as a fake fly would take a long time to evolve, involving lots of genes and lots of mutations.

“But actually by bringing together three existing sets of genes it has happened much more quickly.”

While there are other members of the daisy family that make spots on petals, the researchers said they are not very convincing to real flies.

The scientists were also able to work out the order that the fake flies came into being, saying it was colour first, then random positioning, then texture.

Dr Kellenberger said: “It’s almost like evolving a whole new organ in a very short time frame.

“Male flies don’t stay long on flowers with simple spots, but they’re so convinced by these fake flies that they spend extra time trying to mate, and rub off more pollen on to the flower – helping to pollinate it.”

The results are published in the journal Current Biology.

