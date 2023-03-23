TikTok CEO faces off with US Congress over security fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

TikTok CEO faces off with US Congress over security fears

By Press Association
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (Alex Brandon/AP)
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (Alex Brandon/AP)

The CEO of TikTok has faced a grilling from a US congressional committee in a rare public appearance where he made his own case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app should not be banned.

Shou Zi Chew’s testimony came at a crucial time for the company, which has acquired 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from US officials.

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have been swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology.

“Mr Chew, you are here because the American people need the truth about the threat TikTok poses to our national and personal security,” committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, said in her opening statement. “TikTok has repeatedly chosen a path for more control, more surveillance and more manipulation.”

Mr Chew, a 40-year-old Singapore native, told the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that TikTok prioritises the safety of its young users and denied allegations that the app is a national security risk.

He reiterated the company’s plan to protect US user data by storing all such information on servers maintained and owned by server giant Oracle.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” Mr Chew said.

On Wednesday, the company sent dozens of popular TikTokers to Capitol Hill to lobby politicians to preserve the platform. It has also been putting up adverts all over Washington that tout promises of securing users’ data and privacy and creating a safe platform for its young users.

TikTok has been dogged by claims that its Chinese ownership means user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government or that it could be used to promote narratives favourable to the country’s communist leaders.

In a rare, bipartisan effort to reign in the power and influence of a major social media platform, Republican and Democratic politicians pressed Mr Chew on a host of topics, ranging from TikTok’s content moderation practices, how the company plans to secure American data from Beijing, and that it admits spying on journalists.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (Alex Brandon/AP)

In 2019, the Guardian had reported TikTok was instructing its moderators to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square and other images unfavourable to the Chinese government. The platform says it has since changed its moderation practices.

ByteDance admitted in December that it fired four employees last summer who accessed data on two journalists, as well as other people connected to them, while attempting to track down the source of a leaked report about the company.

For its part, TikTok has been trying to distance itself from its Chinese origins, saying that 60% percent of its parent company ByteDance is owned by global institutional investors such as Carlyle Group.

ByteDance was founded by Chinese entrepreneurs in Beijing in 2012.

Responding to a Wall Street Journal report, China said it would oppose any US attempts to force ByteDance to sell the app.

But Mr Chew pushed back against the idea that TikTok’s ownership was an issue in itself.

TikTok app
The boss of TikTok has been quizzed by politicians in the US (PA)

“Trust is about actions we take. We have to earn that trust with decisions we make for our company and our products and potential security, privacy content, manipulation concerns raised about TikTok are really not unique to us” he said. “Ownership is not at the core of addressing these concerns.”

A US ban on an app would be unprecedented and it is unclear how the government would enforce it.

Experts say officials could try to force Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, preventing new users from downloading it as well as preventing existing users from updating it, ultimately rendering it useless.

The US could also block access to TikTok’s infrastructure and data, seize its domain names or force internet service providers such as Comcast and Verizon to filter TikTok data traffic, said Ahmed Ghappour, a criminal law and computer security expert who teaches at Boston University School of Law.

But a tech savvy user could still get around restrictions by using a virtual private network to make it appear the user is in another country where it is not blocked, he said.

To avoid a ban, TikTok has been trying to sell officials on a 1.5 billion dollar plan called Project Texas, which routes all US user data to domestic servers owned and maintained by software giant Oracle.

Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing in Washington
Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing in Washington (Alex Brandon/AP)

Under the project, access to US data is managed by US employees through a separate entity called TikTok US. Data Security, which employs 1,500 people, is run independently of ByteDance and would be monitored by outside observers.

As of October, all new US user data was being stored inside the country. The company started deleting all historic US user data from non-Oracle servers this month, in a process expected to be completed later this year, Mr Chew said.

Generally, researchers have said TikTok behaves like other social media companies when it comes to data collection. In an analysis released in 2021, the University of Toronto’s non-profit Citizen Lab found TikTok and Facebook collect similar amounts of user data valuable for advertisers.

To block such tracking, Congress, the White House, US armed forces and more than half of US states have banned the use of the app from official devices.

Other countries including Britain, Denmark, Canada and New Zealand, along with the European Union, have already banned TikTok from devices issued to government employees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park is recovering from a successful operation. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf
2
Kelly McGregor with debris from the hit-and-run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nurse’s BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
5
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
6
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bald tyre driver Picture shows; Scott Walker. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 23/03/2023
Drug driver blamed bald tyre for ‘erratic’ driving on A9 in Perthshire
8
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
9
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
10
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

Raith Rovers supporters will travel in numbers to watch their side. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final 'a little edge' and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will…
Harry Potter author JK Rowling and first minister hopeful Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet
Ian Murray said contracts 'work both ways'. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he's relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers…
Police were called to a disturbance at Lochore Meadows on Thursday.
Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Attendees reflect and walk around in relative silence at the Good Grief Memorial Garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'World first' bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (Alex Brandon/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief
CR0041767, Matteo Bell, Dundee, National Lottery winners from across Scotland with a combined wealth of almost £90M have rallied to build, paint and furnish a new multi-purpose playhouse for children with disabilities at a charity, The Yard, in Dundee. Picture shows; all the lotto winners involved in the project with Keeva Leahy, 10 and Lily McCann, 9, best of friends who will enjoy using the new facilties. Thursday 23rd March, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse
View of Loch Leven. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Loch Leven visitors should be more 'concerned' about polluted water, argues leading researcher
Bart Upton at Rogue makes a cherry whisky sour. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Is there more to St Andrews' growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students?
Algae build-up in Loch Leven. Image: Councillor William Robertson.
Why did Loch Leven pollution worsen from 2015 and what can we do about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented