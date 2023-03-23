King speaks of desire to visit Ukraine at opening of EBRD headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King speaks of desire to visit Ukraine at opening of EBRD headquarters

By Press Association
The King and EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso unveil a plaque during a visit to officially open the bank’s headquarters in central London (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The King has spoken of his desire to visit Ukraine after being presented with a painting of the country’s golden fields and blue sky.

Charles admired the artwork by 16-year-old Ukrainian Sofia Franchuk during a visit to open the global headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) which has invested heavily in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Ukrainian children have begun painting as part of the Kids and Art for Ukraine project, which provides humanitarian and educational support, and its organisers put on a display of some of their work for the King.

Royal visit to EBRD headquarters
Charles walks through a display of artwork at the EBRD headquarters (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Charles chatted to Olga Evans a portfolio manager at the bank, based in London’s Canary Wharf district, who started the project along with fellow Ukrainian and work colleague Stanislav Suprunenko.

After speaking to the King she said: “He said he wanted to be able to thank the young girl, he also said ‘before I’m too old I want to come and visit your country’.”

The 16-year-old painter lives in the historic town of Tarashcha, around 100 miles south of the capital Kyiv, and although she took up her brush and paints in the cold month of January, her inspiration was a summer scene.

During his visit, Charles received a rapturous welcome from staff at EBRD, founded in 1991 at the end of the Cold War to build open market economies and promote private enterprise in the former Communist countries of central and eastern Europe.

He received a briefing from a senior bank executive from Turkey, about the latest situation following the recent devastating earthquakes, and also an update from another executive from Ukraine before joining a private boardroom meeting.

As Prince of Wales, Charles opened the bank’s previous headquarters in the City of London in 1993, almost 30 years ago to the day.

Since then, the bank has expanded into new regions and is now active in 36 economies across three continents and has invested over 180 billion euros.

