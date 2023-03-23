Gareth Southgate hails ‘outstanding’ record-breaker Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gareth Southgate hails ‘outstanding’ record-breaker Harry Kane

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate praised the efforts of Harry Kane (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate praised the efforts of Harry Kane (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane for his quality, mentality and professionalism after becoming England’s all-time top scorer in Thursday’s 2-1 win at reigning European champions Italy.

The 29-year-old equalled Wayne Rooney’s 53-goal national record haul by scoring from the spot in their World Cup quarter-final against France in Qatar just 103 days ago.

But that night is best remembered for Kane missing his second spot-kick in a disappointing last-eight exit, making his historic strike in Thursday’s European qualifier in Naples all the sweeter.

Declan Rice scored before the skipper lashed home a penalty to become the first man ever to score 54 goals for England, who held on for a 2-1 win after Mateo Retegui’s goal and a late Luke Shaw red card.

“Well, firstly his overall performance tonight was outstanding,” England boss Southgate said of record-breaking Kane. “I thought he really dominated the centre-backs, his link play was really good.

“You could see right from the beginning of the game he was really on it.

“To break the record in the manner he did given the recent history was an indication of his strength of character and his mentality.

“I couldn’t be happier for him and his family. They’re lovely people.

“He is a brilliant professional and to do it as quickly as he has with still a lot of his career to come is an incredible achievement.

“Huge credit to him. The players gave him a brilliant reception afterwards and I think that was a response to both the record and what he’s just had to recover from as well.”

Kane addressed the players after the match, with Southgate saying players and staff recognised “this was a very special moment and a historic moment.”

The England boss said “he deserves every bit of praise he’s going to get” after a memorable night at the dilapidated Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

England’s first away win in Italy since 1961 was the ideal start to European qualification, with the Group C triumph seeing Southgate become just the third manager to oversee 50 victories.

“We showed two sides without a doubt,” Southgate said. “We had great control from the back in the first half and whenever we broke through that first line of pressure we looked really dangerous.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer (Adam Davy/PA)

“And, frankly, we should have had the game buried. It should have been 3-0 at half-time.

“If you start any half of football the way we started the second, you’re going to be in trouble and we concede a really poor goal. Several errors in the lead up to it, decisions.

“And then of course, the emotion of the whole evening changes.

“You are giving the crowd a lift, you are giving the opposition a lift. You have got to deal with momentum.

England had to dig deep after Luke Shaw (hidden) was sent off
England had to dig deep after Luke Shaw (hidden) was sent off (Adam Davy/PA)

“We then have to deal with going down to 10 but actually I think we found a way we could be as compact as we could with extra energy to deal with that.

“So, yeah, in the end they can reference something they have had to grind and dig in away from home, which is hugely important and given our record here is a massive result.

“But equally, we would prefer more of the first half than the second!”

As for Italy, manager Roberto Mancini praised “complete striker” Kane for his goal on a frustrating night for his side in Naples.

Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini was frustrated by the goals conceded by Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, then we conceded two goals from two set pieces,” the former Manchester City boss said. “We should have been more careful.

“We dominated in the second half and probably deserved a draw.

“We’re disappointed with the result but we still have a long way to go.

“In the second half we managed to press better, higher and I saw a great team again: this gives us hope.

“England are always dangerous from set pieces but we shouldn’t have conceded those two goals. We still managed to roll up our sleeves and play better.

“The road is a bit of an uphill climb now, but maybe it will finish more smoothly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
2
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
3
TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: ChristopherArmour1.jpg FORMER ROYAL HORSEMAN CHRISTOPHER ARMOUR, dob 21/12/65, OUTSIDE THE HIGH COURT IN STIRLING WHERE HE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPING THREE WOMEN AT THE DUNVEGAN HOUSE EQUESTRIAN CENTRE IN NEWBURGH, FIFE. SENTENCE WAS DEFERRED FOR REPORTS AND HE WAS REMANDED IN CUSTODY. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre
4
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
5
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
7
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park is recovering from a successful operation. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf
2
8
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
9
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
10
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer

More from The Courier

Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The Olympia Leisure Centre remains shut while essential repairs are undertaken. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia
(TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: DavidMcGarry.jpg KILLER TRUCK DRIVER DAVID McGARRY, dob 13/9/63, ARRIVES AT STIRLING SHERIFF COURT, WHERE HE PLEADED GUILTY TO CAUSING THE DEATH OF 74-YEAR-OLD CYCLIST NEIL SMITH BY DRIVING CARELESSLY ON THE A85 NEAR CRIANLARICH, PERTHSHIRE, ON AUGUST 23TH 2021. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed
Tam O'Brien has penned a new Arbroath contract. Image: SNS
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney (left) arrive for her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't…
3
Maurice Ross' 16-month spell as Cowdenbeath manager has come to an end. Image: SNS
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for the menu, March 18 Picture shows; Veggie lasagne / Prawns in blankets. Primula. Supplied by Primula Date; Unknown
Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter
Crickets are eaten in some countries because they are a high source of protein. Image: Shutterstock
Could 'super crickets' developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented