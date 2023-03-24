Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

By Press Association
A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press/AP)
A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press/AP)

More than 1,500 people have been evacuated as a major forest fire rages in Spain’s eastern Castellon province.

It marks an early start to the nation’s fire season amid bone dry conditions.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez promised full support to those who had fled their homes.

“We’re looking at the first major fire, unfortunately, this year,” he said. “And it is also taking place out of season.”

Local officials said the fire has engulfed about 3,000 hectares of land since it broke out on Thursday, forcing residents from their homes and into shelters operated by the Red Cross and other charities.

Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencia region that incorporates Castellon, told reporters the fire was “very early in the spring, very voracious from the beginning”.

Mr Puig said the effects of climate change “are undeniable, so the perspective of firefighting must be considered on an annual basis”.

Emergency services in the region said eight towns have been evacuated, including a home for older people in Montan.

By noon on Friday, 18 planes and helicopters and more than 600 firefighters and soldiers were tackling the fire.

The Spanish military and the nation’s ecological transition ministry deployed additional support to try to bring the flames under control.

The state weather agency, AEMET, tweeted that “unfavourable weather conditions, especially considering the early date of the year, have favoured the (fire’s) rapid spread”.

Temperatures were above 25 Celsius when the fire broke out, and relative humidity sank below 30% following an unusually dry winter in the area.

The risk of more fires in Castellon was classified as “extreme” on Friday.

Forest fire
A firefighting plane flies over San Agustin (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press/AP)

Miguel Sandalinas, the mayor of one of the towns affected, said fallen trees left over from winter and the general lack of care for dried vegetation have given the fire “a lot of ammunition”.

In 2022, wildfires burned through 306,555 hectares of land in Spain, an area almost four times the size of New York City, according to European Union data.

Last year was also Spain’s hottest since records began.

Despite the extensive planning, early warning surveillance and prediction models, preparing for wildfires remains a huge challenge.

Spain officially entered a period of long-term drought at the end of last year, owing to high temperatures and low rainfall over the past three years.

Spain has warmed 1.3 degrees Celsius since the 1960s, a warming that is noticeable all year round but especially in summer, when average temperatures have risen by 1.6 degrees.

