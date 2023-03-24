Murder inquiry launched over 1993 disappearance of US woman in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Murder inquiry launched over 1993 disappearance of US woman in Dublin

By Press Association
Annie McCarrick has been missing since March 1993 (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Annie McCarrick has been missing since March 1993 (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Irish police have launched a murder inquiry after the disappearance of an American woman in Dublin 30 years ago.

Annie McCarrick was 26 when she went missing on March 26 1993.

Originally from Long Island in New York, she had been living in Sandymount in Dublin.

On Friday morning gardai announced the missing person inquiry has been upgraded to a murder investigation and made a public appeal for information.

CCTV footage of Annie McCarrick
CCTV footage of Annie McCarrick (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Detectives recently visited Ms McCarrick’s mother Nancy in New York to update her on the investigation. Her father John has since died.

Speaking at a press conference at Irishtown Garda Station in Dublin, Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll said officers have maintained an open and active investigation into Ms McCarrick’s disappearance.

“Over the 30 years of this investigation, the investigation team have discovered and collated in excess of 5,000 documents, taken in excess of 300 statements of evidence and retained a number of exhibits,” he said.

He urged anyone who saw or spoke to Ms McCarrick around the time of her disappearance, or has any information about a large brown satchel-type handbag she is believed to have been carrying, to come forward and speak to gardai.

Superintendent Tim Burke and Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll speaking to the media
Superintendent Tim Burke (left) and Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll speaking to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The primary focus of this investigation is the victim Annie McCarrick and her family. Annie’s father John has passed away without knowing what happened to his daughter, and her mother Nancy deserves to know the truth, she deserves to know what happened to her daughter on March 26 1993,” Mr Carroll said.

“I and the investigation team are determined to gather all information and evidence available to us to find answers. I have made this commitment to Nancy and her family.

“I would urge any person or persons with information in relation to the murder of Annie McCarrick to please come forward to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station.”

Superintendent Tim Burke said the last confirmed sighting of Ms McCarrick was at around 11am on Friday March 26 1993 at the Allied Irish Bank in Sandymount.

“Annie had made arrangements with some friends, by inviting them to her apartment for dinner on Saturday March 27. Annie was also excited about planning for a visit by her mother Nancy who was due to arrive in Ireland on March 30 1993,” he said.

A shopping receipt, the last activity by Annie McCarrick
A shopping receipt which confirms the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 11:02am, the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick (An Garda Siochana/PA)

He added that officers received reports of sightings of Ms McCarrick in Sandymount, boarding a bus to Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, and in Enniskerry village and at Johnny Fox’s pub.

“On March 28, friends of Annie were concerned for her welfare. She was not at home on March 27 when they called for dinner, and she did not turn up for work either on March 27 or on Sunday March 28,” he added.

Ms McCarrick was reported missing on March 28.

She was described as having visited Ireland as a teenager on a school trip, and fell in love with the country.

She studied at St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra and St Patrick’s College in Maynooth, before returning to New York, and came back to Ireland in 1993 to live permanently.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Annie McCarrick has been missing since March 1993 (An Garda Siochana/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Annie McCarrick has been missing since March 1993 (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented