Ten civilians dead and 20 hurt in Russian strikes in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ten civilians dead and 20 hurt in Russian strikes in Ukraine

By Press Association
A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russian long-range strikes have killed at least 10 civilians and hurt 20 others in several areas of Ukraine, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

It comes as a senior Moscow official said the Kremlin’s forces are prepared for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

Five people died in Kostiantynivka, a town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, when a Russian missile hit an aid station.

Ukrainian authorities last year established hundreds of so-called “points of invincibility”, where residents hard-pressed by the war could warm up, charge their mobile phones and get snacks.

Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region streak across the sky at dawn in Kharkiv
Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region streak across the sky at dawn in Kharkiv (Vadim Belikov/AP)

Local prosecutors said the Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

The civilians who died were refugees, according to Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

As the mostly artillery war of the recent winter months stretched into its second spring, Russian forces also used air-launched missiles, exploding drones and gliding bombs in their attacks on several regions early on Friday, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said.

Two civilians died and nine were wounded in the Sumy province town of Bilopillia by a nighttime rocket and artillery barrage and air strikes, the administration of the northeast region said.

In the southern Kherson region, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited on Thursday, Russian shelling killed one person in the main city, also called Kherson, and killed another person and wounded four others in the town of Bilozerka.

On Wednesday, a Russian drone attack hit a secondary school and dormitories south of Kyiv, killing at least nine people.

Kyiv’s forces are poised to use the improved spring weather and arrival of modern weapons, including tanks, supplied by its western allies to launch a counteroffensive aimed at dislodging Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine.

But Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and now the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said the Russian military is ready to repel a counterattack.

“Our general staff is assessing all that,” Mr Medvedev said.

He also said a Ukrainian attempt to seize Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, could trigger a nuclear response from Moscow.

“An attempt to split part of the state away means an encroachment at the very existence of the state,” he said.

“Quite obviously, it warrants the use of any weapons. I hope our ‘friends’ across the ocean realise that.”

Though known for his bombastic pronouncements, Mr Medvedev’s warning stems from the Russian security doctrine envisaging the use of nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack or an attack with conventional weapons that threatens “the very existence of the Russian state”.

Mr Medvedev also said western experts operating weapons, such as the US-made Patriot air defence missile systems supplied to Ukraine, would be legitimate targets for the Russian military.

Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the US, although Russian officials have frequently claimed foreign instructors are present in Ukraine.

“If Patriot or other weapons are delivered to the territory of Ukraine along with foreign experts, they certainly make legitimate targets, which must be destroyed,” Mr Medvedev told reporters in video clips he posted on his messaging app channel.

Emergency workers examine a FAB-500 unexploded Russian air bomb in the town of Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine
Emergency workers examine a FAB-500 unexploded Russian air bomb in the town of Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

“They are combatants, they are the enemies of our state and they must be destroyed.”

“They must understand that as soon as an American or a Polish soldier shows up there, he must be killed,” he added.

The Kremlin’s goal is to “create a sanitary cordon” of up to 60 miles around Russian-held areas so short and mid-range weapons cannot strike them, according to Mr Medvedev.

Moscow may even set its sights on grabbing a bigger chunk of Ukrainian territory, stretching all the way to the border with Poland, he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented