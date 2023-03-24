King’s state visit to France postponed amid widespread retirement age protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King’s state visit to France postponed amid widespread retirement age protests

By Press Association
The King’s state visit to France has been postponed because of protests over the raising of the retirement age (Isabel Infantes/PA)
The King’s state visit to France has been postponed because of protests over the raising of the retirement age (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The King’s first state visit of his reign has been postponed amid widespread French protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

Charles and Camilla were due to begin their historic four-day trip to France on Sunday but, after a night of violent nationwide demonstrations that led to hundreds of arrests and police officers being injured, the trip was shelved.

The decision was taken after President Macron asked the British Government to postpone the visit, Downing Street said.

Images of the town hall of Bordeaux – a city the royal couple were due to visit – set alight by protesters on Thursday evening, was symbolic of the fury felt by some at the reforms, which have led to nine consecutive days of protest.

French unions had also called for nationwide pension protests next week, which would have coincided with the visit by the King and Queen Consort.

President Macron, who would have hosted the King and his wife, spoke to Charles on the phone this morning after discussions between the UK and French governments.

But the postponement of the trip will be a major embarrassment to the French leader, his administration and Buckingham Palace, who had been planning the state visit for months.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the postponement in a statement: “The King and The Queen Consort’s State Visit to France has been postponed.

France Pensions
Protesters at Place de la Bastille in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

“Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Charles and Camilla were due to travel from France to Germany for a state visit, from next Wednesday to Friday, it is understood the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.

Downing Street later confirmed Mr Macron had asked the British Government to postpone the trip.

A Government spokesperson said: “The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed.

Riot police in Paris
Riot police in Paris (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit.”

It is understood the trip’s logistics had been under review for some days and measures were being considered to reduce interactions with the public.

The state visit was aimed at strengthening ties between Britain and its continental neighbour using the “soft diplomacy” deployed by members of the royal family.

But Charles and Camilla would have arrived in Paris just as President Macron was bracing himself for further public anger at his decision to push through a Bill raising the retirement age to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.

Lord Ricketts, who was the UK’s ambassador to France during the Queen’s final state visit to the country in 2014, told Sky News any disruption by demonstrators to Charles’s state visit would have “cast a real shadow over it”.

France Pensions
A protester holds a placard depicting Emmanuel Macron as King Louis XIV (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Commenting on the suggestion the planned state banquet at the Palace of Versailles would have jarred with people striking for workplace rights, he said: “It was going to be a great visit in different times.

“Now it jars with the angry mood in France, of course, that anger is not directed at King and Queen. It’s directed at President Macron and his government, but nonetheless, they could have been caught up in it.

“And if there’d been embarrassing incidents during the visit of, I don’t know, blockades or things going wrong in the programme because of the protesters and the demonstrators – we’ve all seen the pictures of the fires and so on in Paris – that would have cast a real shadow over it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

The King’s state visit to France has been postponed because of protests over the raising of the retirement age (Isabel Infantes/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
The King’s state visit to France has been postponed because of protests over the raising of the retirement age (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented