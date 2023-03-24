Pakistani court grants protection to Imran Khan from arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistani court grants protection to Imran Khan from arrest

By Press Association
Former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, leaves after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday March 21 (KM Chaudary/AP)
Former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, leaves after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday March 21 (KM Chaudary/AP)

A Pakistani court has shielded former prime minister Imran Khan from arrest until at least next week.

It comes amid a roiling political crisis that has pitted the celebrity politician against the current government and spilled over into street protests.

Mr Khan was ousted through a confidence vote in Parliament last April.

Since then, the 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician has become embroiled in over 100 legal cases against him, including graft while in office.

Friday’s ruling by the Lahore High Court is another reprieve for embattled Mr Khan, who is now the country’s top opposition leader.

Security personnel hold bulletproof shields to secure former prime minister Imran Khan, centre
Security personnel hold bulletproof shields to secure former prime minister Imran Khan, centre (KM Chaudary/AP)

The court order virtually prevents his arrest until March 27 over accusations he incited supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to violence when he failed to appear before a court in the capital Islamabad because of hours-long clashes between his party and the police.

Since November, Mr Khan has avoided appearances before courts in Islamabad in at least three cases, including a graft charge, when he was wounded in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern Punjab province.

Mr Khan says his life is in danger and that is why he is seeking bail to avoid appearances before judges in multiple cases.

Mr Khan’s standoff with the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has turned increasingly violent in recent weeks.

Last week, his supporters clashed with police in Islamabad, resulting in injuries to dozens of officers.

Because of the violence, Mr Khan could not appear before the judge in person to face indictment in the graft case.

Police detain supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a search operation at his home in Lahore on March 18
Police detain supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a search operation at his home in Lahore on March 18 (KM Chaudary/AP)

He is accused of illegally selling state gifts he received during his term as premier and concealing his assets.

Mr Khan has denied all charges against him, saying he is being victimised by Mr Sharif’s government.

Mr Khan is expected to lead a rally in Lahore on Saturday to pressure the government to agree to the holding of snap elections.

Mr Sharif has said the next parliamentary elections will be held on time later this year when the parliament completes its five-year term.

Mr Khan has repeatedly alleged his ousting was a conspiracy engineered by his successor and the United States. Both have denied the charge.

But the ousted premier in recent weeks has adopted a conciliatory approach toward Washington.

Police make way for a vehicle carrying Mr Khan
Police make way for a vehicle carrying Mr Khan (KM Chaudary/AP)

On Friday, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif at a news conference criticised Mr Khan for trying to seek help from diplomats and politicians in the United States, saying Mr Khan blamed Washington for his ousting for months.

Mr Asif also defended this week’s decision by the country’s elections oversight body to delay elections for a provincial assembly in the key Punjab province from April 30 until October 8.

The move has drawn criticism from Mr Khan.

Wednesday’s decision by the Election Commission came months after Mr Khan’s party dissolved the regional assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a failed bid to force snap national elections.

On Friday, President Arif Alvi wrote a letter to Mr Sharif, urging him to hold elections for the two provincial assemblies on time.

