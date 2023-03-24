Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt earning £3,600 a month, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt earning £3,600 a month, court told

By Press Association
Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

A suspect in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence is earning £3,600 a month as a courier after being freed from prison, a court has heard.

Jamie Acourt, 46, covered his face with a scarf as he arrived at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Friday, wearing Gucci sunglasses and a flat cap, over his failure to pay back £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.

He refused to answer questions about the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, 30 years ago, on April 22 1993, and ran as he left the building.

Acourt was one of five men arrested.

Two of them, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were handed life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey.

Jamie Acourt POCA hearing
Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

Acourt, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, was released from prison in November after serving half of his nine-year sentence over the drugs plot.

His brother Neil Acourt, who was also arrested over Mr Lawrence’s murder, was jailed for more than six years over the same conspiracy, which saw some 750kg of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of about £3 million moved between London and South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

The fifth suspect in Mr Lawrence’s murder, Luke Knight, has remained free.

Acourt was in January 2021 ordered to pay back £90,000 or face another year added to his jail sentence, by a judge at Kingston Crown Court.

In October last year police asked a judge to impose a default prison sentence over his failure to pay the confiscation order.

Jamie Acourt court case
Jamie Acourt (Met Police)

Pc David Bracken said: “Mr Acourt has not paid anything or shown any willingness to pay anything.

“Obviously, he’s going to be released soon and there has been no goodwill on his part.”

Acourt said his family have not paid any of the money “because they don’t have the funds”.

He said he had been offered a job with construction firm Precision Contractors Ltd, run by his “friend and builder” Matthew Chapman, and would be supported on the outside by his partner, Terri Dean, and was ordered to pay back £500 a month.

But the court heard on Friday that Acourt, who has two children, aged 23 and 19, is working as a self-employed courier.

His lawyer, Joseph Barlow, said he is earning £3,600 a month with outgoings of around £2,700, and asked for more time to suggest a higher monthly payment.

Prosecutor Shahida Parveen said Acourt has made three £500 payments but that the total amount has now risen to £102,329 with interest.

District Judge Robert Brown told Acourt: “I am encouraged by the suggestion a higher amount might be offered sooner rather than later.

“I am going to direct payments continue at £500 a month and set a review date in three months when I hope Mr Acourt will be in a position to make a better offer.

“Otherwise this is going to go on for many years and he is going to have to come back to court every three months, which is not in anyone’s interests.

“The sooner it is settled the better it will be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented