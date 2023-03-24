Hugo Lloris happy to be ‘back on the pitch’ amid uncertain times at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hugo Lloris happy to be ‘back on the pitch’ amid uncertain times at Tottenham

By Press Association
Hugo Lloris has missed nine games with a knee problem (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris has missed nine games with a knee problem (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris hopes he has taken a positive step towards returning from a knee injury – but it remains to be seen whether he will be back to play for Antonio Conte as the manager’s future continues to be uncertain.

Veteran goalkeeper Lloris has missed nine games since suffering the problem during the win over Manchester City on February 5.

The French World Cup winner made a welcome appearance in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Hotspur Way on Thursday, playing for 45 minutes.

Lloris feels he can now build towards rejoining the first-team squad as Spurs look to salvage a top-four Premier League finish having suffered exits from both the FA Cup and Champions League.

“It was good to be back on the pitch, to have that reference,” Lloris said on the Tottenham website.

“Obviously, it’s been a long journey, but step by step I’m closer to a return. I’ll keep working and I’d like to thank all the staff for their help.”

Lloris added: “Everything feels OK now. I’ll continue to go step by step.”

Facing up to another trophyless campaign has put the status of Italian coach Conte firmly in the spotlight.

The 53-year-old, whose current contract will expire in the summer, launched an explosive rant following last Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton ahead of the international break in which he questioned the culture of a club who have “never won something”. He also took aim at his own “selfish players” after they let a two-goal lead slip.

Tottenham are not set to resume Premier League action until April 3, but which time a decision on Conte’s future is expected to have been made by chairman Daniel Levy and the board.

Conte returned to Italy during the international break, and it remains to be seen whether he will be back at the club.

Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann appears set to leave Bayern Munich (Steven Paston/PA)

Should Conte depart, it has been reported Spurs are considering a move for Julian Nagelsmann, who was dismissed by German giants Bayern Munich on Friday afternoon and replaced by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Former RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann had previously been on Spurs’ radar following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Nuno Espirito Santo was eventually appointed, but then lasted less than four months before Conte arrived in early November 2021.

