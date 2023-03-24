Gwyneth Paltrow says she is the ‘victim’ of ski crash as she begins testimony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gwyneth Paltrow says she is the 'victim' of ski crash as she begins testimony

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow says she is the ‘victim’ of ski crash as she begins testimony (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Gwyneth Paltrow says she is the 'victim' of ski crash as she begins testimony (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Gwyneth Paltrow reiterated multiple times that she had been the “victim” of a ski crash, as she began giving evidence in her US trial.

The Oscar-winning actress said she did “not believe” the testimony of previous witnesses and that her version of events was “categorically” the truth.

Ms Paltrow is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a collision at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016.

She is accused of “slamming” into Mr Sanderson on a ski slope and falling on top of him, leaving him with several broken ribs and a severe concussion.

Ms Paltrow has denied the allegations, claiming that Mr Sanderson collided with her, and is counter-suing him.

The actress entered the witness box to give evidence wearing a dark blue skirt and a button-down blouse and began her evidence by describing herself as an “intermediate” skier who was “familiar” with the rules of skiing.

She denied that she had been engaging in “risky behaviour” on the day of the collision and reiterated multiple times that she had been skied into from behind by Mr Sanderson.

“I was confused at first and I didn’t know exactly what was happening,” she said, describing the incident.

“It’s a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. I froze and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later.”

She added: “(I thought) Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?… my mind was going very quickly and trying to ascertain what was happening.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial (Rick Bowmer/AP)

At one point during Ms Paltrow’s testimony, Kristin Van Orman, representing Mr Sanderson, attempted to recreate the sequence of events in the court room, with the actress giving her directions.

Mr Sanderson, who was also present, watched the recreation.

Ms Paltrow acknowledged that neither her ski instructor nor her children had seen the incident and did not remember fellow skier Craig Ramon being on the scene.

Mr Ramon previously gave evidence at the trial, in which he said he had witnessed the actress “slam” into Mr Sanderson.

“I did not believe his testimony,” Ms Paltrow said.

“I don’t believe he saw what he thinks he saw. He said he was 40 feet away and colour blind I don’t know how he can be positive with what he saw, especially with how much he changed his story.

“If you have two people in ski gear with helmets on and you’re 40 feet away I don’t know how you can discern who is who.”

She added: “What you have to remember is that when you’re a victim of a crash, your psychology is not necessarily thinking about the person who perpetrated it.”

“Mr Sanderson hit me and that is categorically the truth.”

The trial, in Park City, Utah, continues.

