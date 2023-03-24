Belfast officer honoured for role in policing operation after death of Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belfast officer honoured for role in policing operation after death of Queen

By Press Association
PSNI Chief Superintendent Davy Beck (Liam McBurney/PA)
PSNI Chief Superintendent Davy Beck (Liam McBurney/PA)

A senior Belfast police officer has been given a rare royal honour for his role in the operation following the death of the Queen last year.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck is one of only a few police officers from across the UK who have been made a member of the Royal Victorian Order, which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch.

It was founded by Queen Victoria in 1896 to be bestowed at the discretion of the sovereign and is used to recognise a wide variety of services to the royal family.

Mr Beck will receive the accolade for his role in leading the preparation, planning and strategic oversight of the operation following the death of the Queen last year.

He said he is delighted and honoured by the award.

“Whilst it was a deeply sad occasion, I felt privileged to have contributed through my role in leading the policing operation for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Mr Beck said.

“Having such dedicated and professional colleagues ensured the operation was carried out expertly and I would like to thank them for their contribution.

“I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering support over the course of my career.

“This is a hugely memorable occasion for me for which I am very grateful.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “The awarding of this recognition to Chief Superintendent Davy Beck is a testament to the strong leadership and skilled professionalism he displayed during the overseeing of the operation for the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I extend my congratulations to Chief Superintendent Beck and am pleased his work is being acknowledged at such a prestigious level.”

