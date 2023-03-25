What the papers say – March 25 By Press Association March 25 2023, 12.33am Share What the papers say – March 25 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4252312/what-the-papers-say-march-25/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The King and Queen Consort were due to begin the first state visit of the King’s reign on Sunday but the trip was shelved after a night of violent nationwide demonstrations. The Times reports that there were fears anti-Macron protesters would target the Versailles banquet. THE TIMES: Chaos reigns in France #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lvhXjagUKg— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 24, 2023 The Daily Telegraph reports that the King’s trip to France had been part of a Government strategy to renew historic ties with Europe following Brexit. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'UK ‘reset with EU’ in disarray as King’s visit cancelled'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/oIXofkbvAn— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 24, 2023 The Daily Mail leads on President Macron standing accused of “bowing to violence”. Saturday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/DpAagc2uVi— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 24, 2023 The Daily Express reports on the royal tour being axed due to fears over the King’s safety. Front page: Royal tour axed after fears for safety of King #TomorrowsPaperTodayFull story here: https://t.co/MHXk4Qa80Y pic.twitter.com/2sYXmUPLwj— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 24, 2023 The Independent carried a dramatic picture and a headline referring to “fire and fury”. INDEPENDENT: Fire and fury as violent French pensions revolt cancels King’s state visit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CZ5zpUtM1K— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 24, 2023 The Guardian leads on school leaders in England saying they are being driven out of the profession by Ofsted’s inspection regime. Guardian front page, Saturday 25 March 2023: Brutal Ofsted regime driving us to quit, warn school heads pic.twitter.com/9HWrRF4ECI— The Guardian (@guardian) March 24, 2023 The Daily Mirror focusses on the NHS dental crisis. Saturday's front page: So desperate I went to Ukraine to get teeth fixedhttps://t.co/UuAkvDeh9i#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DfTapPzDDk— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 24, 2023 FT Weekend leads on Olaf Scholz rejecting comparisons between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 25 March https://t.co/WYfa76Vx9p pic.twitter.com/NFGzTnarly— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 24, 2023 And the Daily Star reports on a “global farting pongdemic” that they say can be blamed on part-baked baguettes. Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: The Great Stink#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/QMdfKEas89 pic.twitter.com/SwST8cID6f— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 24, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 2 Frasers and a new cinema? 