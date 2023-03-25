HIV charity that supported thousands in Scotland to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

HIV charity that supported thousands in Scotland to close

By Press Association
A Scottish charity that has supported people with HIV for the last three decades is to shut down (Alamy/PA)
A Scottish charity that has supported people with HIV for the last three decades is to shut down.

HIV Scotland said “a number of significant challenges” has led to the closure with board members “unable to identify a unifying solution that would allow the charity to resume functionality”.

A statement on the charity’s website said it has been operating within “a complex and challenging environment” and referred to significant changes in governance as well as a “precarious funding climate”.

The statement from the charity’s board said: “For almost 30 years, HIV Scotland has supported thousands of people to live with HIV and thrive.

“Our teams have worked on behalf of all those living with, and at risk of, HIV to ensure that Scotland has responsive policies, quality services, and a supportive environment that enable our community to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

“However, due to a number of significant challenges, the board has taken the incredibly difficult decision to wind-up the charity.

“We want to thank all staff, volunteers and communities who have supported HIV Scotland since groups first came together in 1994 to support each other.

“We are proud of our achievements and legacy of work to improve the lives of those living with, or at risk of HIV, as we all look toward a Scotland where we can eliminate HIV transmission by 2030.”

Information below the statement on the website added: “HIV Scotland has been operating within a complex and challenging environment. This has included significant changes in governance, with the recruitment of a new chair and board and an entirely new management and staff team within the last two years.

File photo dated 05/06/2020 of a test tube containing a blood sample
HIV Scotland said ‘a number of significant challenges’ had led to the closure with board members ‘unable to identify a unifying solution’ (Simon Dawson/PA)

“While this brought some stability to the charity, there have been some recent changes within the organisation’s governance which have caused concern.

“This has led to the chair and a significant number of the board resigning from their positions.

“Ongoing issues which are faced by HIV Scotland include the precarious funding climate and maintaining the support of our external stakeholders.

“The remaining board members were unable to identify a unifying solution that would allow the charity to resume functionality.

“The board will therefore work with staff and stakeholders as the charity is wound-down.”

