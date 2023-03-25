Donald Trump to hold first rally of 2024 presidential campaign in Waco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Donald Trump to hold first rally of 2024 presidential campaign in Waco

By Press Association
Donald Trump is holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas (AP)
Donald Trump is holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas (AP)

A defiant Donald Trump, who is staring down a possible indictment, is hoping to put on a show of force on Saturday as he holds the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

The former US president will gather with supporters at an airport in Waco, where the 30th anniversary of the massacre in the Texas town will marked next month.

In 1993, an attempted raid by law enforcement officials at a compound belonging to the Branch Davidians, a religious cult, resulted in a shootout that led to a 51-day siege, ending in a blaze that left dozens dead.

The rally comes as Mr Trump has berated prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the prospect of possible violence should he become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Supporters of Donald Trump gather near an airport in Waco ahead of the first rally of his 2024 campaign
Supporters of Donald Trump gather near an airport in Waco ahead of the first rally of his 2024 campaign (Julio Cortez/AP)

Some of his recent rhetoric has echoed language he used before the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021 by a mob of his supporters seeking to stop the transfer of power.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States… and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site on Friday.

Mr Trump’s campaign insisted the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the Waco siege or anniversary.

Instead, a spokesperson said the site was chosen because it was conveniently situated near four of the state’s biggest metropolitan areas – Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio – and has the infrastructure to handle a sizable crowd.

“This is the ideal location to have as many supporters from across the state and in neighbouring states attend this historic rally,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The city is part of McLennan County, which Mr Trump won in 2020 by more than 23 points. The airport where the rally is being held is 17 miles from the Branch Davidian compound.

Rick Frazier, of Ohio, holds a large flag in Waco ahead of Donald Trump’s campaign rally
Rick Frazier, of Ohio, holds a large flag in Waco ahead of Donald Trump’s campaign rally (Julio Cortez/AP)

The rally had already been in the works before it became clear that a grand jury in New York was drawing closer to a possible indictment as it investigates hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters with Mr Trump during the height of his 2016 campaign. Mr Trump has denied the women’s claims.

But the timing will give Mr Trump an opportunity to demonstrate his continued popularity with the Republican base and to portray himself as the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt” as he campaigns for a second term in the White House.

The grand jury is expected to meet again on Monday in New York.

Mr Trump has spent weeks complaining about the investigation. In a move that seemed designed to pre-empt a formal announcement and to galvanise his loyal base, he claimed last Saturday that he would be arrested the following Tuesday.

While that did not happen, Mr Trump has used the days since to try to shape public perception, claiming, for instance, that the Manhattan district attorney’s office had plunged into “total disarray”, though there was no evidence to suggest prosecutors were backing away from the case.

His efforts echoed a strategy the former president has used before, including during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
4
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
5
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
6
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
9
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
10
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at…
Tartan at V&A Dundee runs from April 1, 2023.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
David Harewood with John Amos. Image: Milk and Honey Productions/Ian Watts
Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls…
Giovanni Pernice Anton Du Beke in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land
Being organised about everything is not always Lesley's strong point.
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented