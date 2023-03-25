Kate champions role businesses can take in supporting children and their carers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate champions role businesses can take in supporting children and their carers

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Princess of Wales has championed the role businesses can play in supporting children and their carers, saying the foundations for key skills employers look for “are built in the earliest years of our lives”.

Kate this week urged business leaders to prioritise wellbeing in the workplace to support family life as she launched her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, of which supermarket giant Iceland is a member.

A video shared on Kensington Palace’s social media channels on Saturday shows Kate’s recent visit to an Iceland food warehouse in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, with the firm’s executive chairman Richard Walker.

They discussed the long-term Shaping Us campaign, spearheaded by Kate, which aims to “transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time”.

In the clip, Kate tells Mr Walker: “You hear time and time again that these soft skills, you know, the creativity, the collaboration, the critical thinking, the flexibility, the resilience.

“You know, these are things that you’d hear that businesses are looking for and it’s really interesting seeing how, actually, so often, the foundations for those skills are built in the earliest years of our lives.”

Mr Walker added: “Looking at the Shaping Us campaign and reading some of the science behind it, it really challenged my thinking and it made me think what more we can do, personally as a parent, but also actually as a business.”

Business Taskforce for Early Childhood
The Princess of Wales arrives to host the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood (Daniel Leal/PA)

A nodding, smiling Kate added: “That’s the thing, is that so many of your employees but also customers, their parents, their grandparents, we all know that it’s important to look after their wellbeing because those are the people that are raising children today.”

She later said: “It’s really important that all of us are supporting the most vulnerable in our communities and particularly now, yes, when they’re all struggling, community support is needed now more than ever.”

Kate has said employers have an important role in making it possible for parents to balance a successful working life with a nurturing home life for their children.

Writing in FT Weekend, the future Queen said investing in early childhood is “a down payment for our collective future”.

Business Taskforce for Early Childhood
The Princess of Wales urged business leaders to prioritise wellbeing in the workplace to support family life (Daniel Leal/PA)

Kate is hoping global firms who have joined her taskforce will be the catalyst for change and encourage firms across the country to train and help staff to maintain their social and emotional welfare, aiding their work and home life.

In her article for FT, the mother-of-three said: “Our resilience, flexibility, ability to manage stress and remain motivated when facing challenges are all shaped by the foundations we build in early childhood.

“However, not enough emphasis is placed on social and emotional development or on building environments which nurture these skills, during childhood and beyond.

“Parental wellbeing is the biggest single factor in determining a child’s wellbeing and we know that becoming a parent places additional pressure on mental health.

“Nearly 75% of people find parenting under-fives stressful.

Business Taskforce for Early Childhood
Kate is hoping global firms who have joined her taskforce will be the catalyst for change (Daniel Leal/PA)

“We also know that parents make up a significant part of the UK workforce — 76% of mothers and 92% of fathers with children are in work.

“We must recognise the challenge for many of these parents, and other caregivers, in balancing a successful working life with a nurturing home life during their children’s formative years.

“Employers have an important role in making that possible.”

Kate said she believes two things need to be done.

“The first is to prioritise creating working environments that provide the support people need to cultivate and maintain their own social and emotional wellbeing.

“The second is a more concentrated focus on the social and emotional development of our youngest children,” she said.

NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose (left) greets the Princess of Wales as she arrives to host the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business
NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose greets the Princess of Wales as she arrives to host the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood (Daniel Leal/PA)

Concluding her article, the princess said: “As the world becomes ever more complex, we have to invest in early childhood now, as a down payment for our collective future.

“If business and commerce embrace this significant issue — including how better early childhoods will affect their own organisations both now and in the long term — we can and will transform lives for generations to come.”

Earlier this week, Kate joined the inaugural meeting of the taskforce, whose members include Unilever, Ikea, NatWest and Lego, an initiative which follows the launch of her Shaping Us project, described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of youngsters’ early years development.

