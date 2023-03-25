Andriy Shevchenko helping rebuild childhood stadium destroyed by war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andriy Shevchenko helping rebuild childhood stadium destroyed by war in Ukraine

By Press Association
Andriy Shevchenko contributed to the repair of a stadium in the war-torn city of Irpin (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andriy Shevchenko contributed to the repair of a stadium in the war-torn city of Irpin (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andriy Shevchenko answered a plea to restore a stadium in the war-ravaged Ukrainian town of Irpin where he played as a child after being moved by the scale of the destruction inflicted by Russian forces.

The former striker, who as one of Ukraine’s most recognisable stars has worked to raise money and awareness since his country was invaded in February last year, travelled in August to the town outside Kyiv which had been a centre of fighting in the early weeks of the war.

A focus of Russia’s attempts to encircle the capital, Irpin was bombarded throughout March and was briefly occupied, before Ukrainian forces reclaimed control.

Much of Irpin was destroyed
Much of Irpin was destroyed (Niall Carson/PA)

Shevchenko has kept up a visible profile internationally since the start of the war, particularly in countries that have given their backing to Ukraine. He is currently in London to take part in Channel 4’s coverage of the national team’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England at Wembley on Sunday.

The stadium in Irpin, a relatively small ground with only around 1,000 seats, was previously a key community hub, with city officials estimating around 500 residents used the facility every day for sports lessons and other events.

Russian attacks destroyed parts of the football pitch and most of the surrounding infrastructure.

Shevchenko, who has been Ukraine’s most celebrated football export since he signed for AC Milan in 1999 after leading Dynamo Kyiv to the semi-finals of the Champions League, played at Irpin’s stadium in youth competitions during the 90s.

Andriy Shevchenko
Shevchenko has been a visible face of Ukraine since Russia's invasion (Nick Potts/PA)

After surveying the extent of the damage last year, an emotional response prompted him to action.

“I visited Irpin after the invasion,” said Shevchenko. “I think 85 percent of it had been destroyed. I wanted to go and see it with my own eyes, talk to the city’s people.

“The mayor took me to see the hospital, the schools. I knew Irpin well. When I was growing up I played in football tournaments there. It was very hard to see what it had become.

“I was taken to the stadium where I used to play as a kid. It was absolutely destroyed. The pitch was full of holes made by missiles. In the middle of it, there were a few kids playing football.

“I asked the mayor what can I do to help. He said ‘you can help us rebuild the stadium’. People who had been displaced are starting to return to Irpin. We need to get this rebuilt. Families are coming back and children need a place to come and forget about the fighting. We hope to have it opened by the summer.”

The rebuild has been supported by contributions from Shevchenko’s former club AC Milan and Ukraine heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar currently lead the way in Ukraine’s domestic league, in which teams have been forced to play in empty stadiums and in cities deemed by the government to be safe from imminent threat from Russian bombardment.

The league’s continuation, as well as the involvement of the national team in Euro 2024 qualifying, is seen as a mark of the resilience of the Ukrainian nation in the face of the ongoing crisis, as Kyiv and other cities continue to fall under attacks on critical infrastructure.

Shevchenko, who played 111 times during a 17-year international career with Ukraine, believes his country is in a fight for its existence.

Ukraine will play England at Wembley on Sunday
Ukraine will play England at Wembley on Sunday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Ukraine has gone through hell,” said Shevchenko. “I was in Kyiv when we were having blackouts that lasted two weeks. Missiles are taking out the city’s infrastructure.

“A couple of friends called me and said ‘do you have water in your house?’ I said come and have a shower. We had electricity for one hour, I said to them ‘come here, cook something’.

“People co-operate. We know we have to go through this. We don’t know for how long. We have the world behind us. We have to go forward.

“It gives me an extremely strong motivation. It makes me believe this is a moment for us all to stand together, to do everything we can to survive.

“We are talking about existence. If Ukrainian people did not stand up and try to defend the country, Ukraine would no longer exist.”

