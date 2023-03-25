Chevin Cross returns to Yorkshire ridge to mark approach of Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chevin Cross returns to Yorkshire ridge to mark approach of Easter

By Press Association
Christians erect a 30-foot high cross ahead of Easter on the top of Otley Chevin in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Volunteers have raised a wooden cross on a hill overlooking Otley in West Yorkshire to mark the approach of Easter, in a tradition that stretches back more than half a century.

They carried the 30ft Chevin Cross to the top of Otley Chevin, as has happened every year since 1969.

Howard Chaplain oversees the operation and told the PA news agency: “Putting up the cross is easy to organise, we announce it in the local press every year and then people come to help us out.

Chevin Cross raising ahead of Easter 2023
The Chevin Cross was first installed in 1969 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We get big groups coming together to make it happen, some people come every year, but there are always new faces too. Lots of them aren’t Christian.

“Many people also go to their windows to watch it happen from their homes. It definitely brings the whole town together.”

The cross is put up two weeks before Easter Sunday and taken down again two weeks afterwards.

The current version is made from wood salvaged after the IRA’s Manchester bomb attack on June 15 1996.

“The cross has been going up now for 54 years, it’s in a prime spot, where everyone can see it from the town centre,” Mr Chaplain said.

Chevin Cross raising 2023
The Chevin Cross is made from wood salvaged after the 1996 Manchester bombing (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The idea came from a local preacher, who was inspired to put the cross up after spending time in Austria in the hills there.

“He made the first cross that was destroyed after a number of years. The current cross is made from wood from a Catholic church that was damaged in the bomb attack.”

Mr Chaplain said even during the pandemic, the town kept the tradition of putting the cross in its current place.

He added: “People tell me it’s very moving to see the cross rise slowly. We have a Range Rover pull the cross up, but people have to be on the ground to make sure the cross doesn’t twist.

“Patients can see the cross from the local hospital, and I’ve been told that it gives them an inner strength. I’m very proud of that.”

