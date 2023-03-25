Joselu scores twice as Luis De La Fuente Spain reign starts with win over Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joselu scores twice as Luis De La Fuente Spain reign starts with win over Norway

By Press Association
Joselu came off the bench to mark his debut with a late brace (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Joselu came off the bench to mark his debut with a late brace (Manu Fernandez/AP)

New Spain manager Luis De La Fuente got off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Norway in the Euro 2024 qualifying Group A opener in Malaga.

Former under-21s boss De La Fuente took over from Luis Enrique in December following a disappointing World Cup in Qatar, and saw RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo fire Spain ahead at La Rosaleda in the 13th minute.

Substitute Joselu marked his international debut with a quick-fire brace inside the closing six minutes to wrap up victory against a Norway side missing Erling Haaland.

Scotland opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park.

Midfielder John McGinn scored his 16th international goal after 21 minutes, with second-half substitute Scott McTominay eventually settling matters when he scored a late double.

Cyprus ended the game with 10 men after Nicholas Ioannou was sent off for kicking the ball away in frustration to pick up his second yellow card.

In Group D, Wales scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw with World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Split.

After the hosts had just seen a goal disallowed, Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic struck the crossbar with a brilliant angled volley before Wales grabbed a point late on when debutant Nathan Broadhead tapped the ball in at the far post after a long throw had been flicked across goal.

Turkey came from behind to win 2-1 in Armenia after Hoffenheim defender Ozan Kabak had scored an early own goal.

In Group I, Switzerland opened up with a 5-0 away win over Belarus, with Renato Steffen hitting a hat-trick inside the opening 29 minutes.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Zeki Amdouni were also on target in the second half, with the match played in Serbia.

Romania won 2-0 in Andorra with goals from Dennis Man and Denis Alibec either side of half-time before the hosts saw midfielder Marc Rebes sent off for a second caution while Israel were held to a 1-1 draw by Kosovo in Tel Aviv.

