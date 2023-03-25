Rory McIlroy reaches World Match Play semis with win over Xander Schauffele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy reaches World Match Play semis with win over Xander Schauffele

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy reached the semi-finals of the World Match Play (Eric Gay/AP)
Rory McIlroy reached the semi-finals of the World Match Play (Eric Gay/AP)

Rory McIlroy revealed how much he would covet being crowned WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion once again after edging Xander Schauffele to book his place in the semi-finals in Austin.

McIlroy, who previously won the tournament in 2015, followed up a last eight win over Lucas Herbert earlier on Saturday with a narrow 1-up win to continue his promising form in the build-up to next month’s Masters.

McIlroy, who is playing with a new putter and driver shaft, said the psychological toll of the format made it tougher to triumph than many of the other events on the tour.

“I think winning the Match Play is always a massive accomplishment because of what you have to go through,” said McIlroy.

“It’s seven rounds and, especially this week, I feel like a lot of my matches have been really, really close, so to be able to pull them out when I’ve needed to has been very gratifying.

“Maybe there’s a higher sense of satisfaction when you get through on Sunday night and you’re able to win. I feel like it’s maybe just more of an achievement mentally to do it rather than just winning a four-round stroke-play event.”

Match Play Golf
Scottie Scheffler joined Rory McIlroy in the last four (Eric Gay/AP)

McIlroy did not lead until he drained a 12-foot birdie on the final hole to see off Schauffele and book a last-four meeting with Cameron Young, who beat Kurt Kitayama 1-up.

World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler battled back from behind for the second straight game to beat former two-time Match Play champion Jason Day 2&1 and also reach the last four.

Scheffler, who had rallied from two down with four to play to sink JT Poston in the last 16, found himself three down after Day made three birdies and an eagle in the first six holes of their match-up.

Match Play Golf
Rory McIlroy (right) vot the better of Xander Schauffele in Austin (Eric Gay/AP)

But Scheffler hit back by winning the eighth hole then the ninth with a 29-foot birdie, and another gain on the 12th set him up for a second consecutive come-from-behind win.

“It’s not like I was playing bad,” said Scheffler, who will play his good friend Sam Burns, who beat Mackenzie Hughes 3&2, in the semi-finals.

“I was playing pretty solid. There’s not much you can do. So I was like, ‘hey man, if you’re going to do that then I tip my cap to you, that’s just good golf and there’s nothing you can do to stop it’.

“If he was to keep it up for the whole round, I would just say the same thing, just take my hat off, shake hands, and say great job. Fortunately for me, he wasn’t able to do that.”

3

