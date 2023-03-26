Crews continue to sift through Deep South tornado wreckage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crews continue to sift through Deep South tornado wreckage

By Press Association
Search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered buildings on Sunday after at least 25 people were killed, dozens of others injured and hundreds displaced by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta (The Clarion-Ledger/AP)
Search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered buildings on Sunday after at least 25 people were killed, dozens of others injured and hundreds displaced by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta.

The massive storm left a trail of devastation in one of the poorest regions of the US as it ripped through several towns on its hour-long path on Friday night.

One man died when his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama.

The twister flattened entire streets, obliterated houses, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.

Even with recovery just starting, the National Weather Service warned of the risk of further severe weather on Sunday – including high winds, large hailstones and possible more tornadoes – in eastern Louisiana, south central Mississippi and south central Alabama.

Based on early data, the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating, the National Weather Service office in Jackson said in a tweet late on Saturday.

An EF-4 tornado has top wind gusts between 166mph and 200mph, according to the service. The Jackson office warned it is still gathering information on the tornado.

Severe Weather Mississippi
A home in Silver City, Mississippi, destroyed by Friday’s deadly tornado (The Clarion-Ledger/AP)

President Joe Biden promised federal help to Mississippi, and Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was scheduled to visit on Sunday to evaluate the destruction.

The tornado on Friday night devastated a swathe of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town’s water tower.

Other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage caused by other suspected twisters.

One man died in Morgan County, Alabama, the sheriff’s department there said in a tweet.

Severe Weather Mississippi
The steeple of Little Mount Zion Missionary Church in Silver City, Mississippi, was torn off (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger/AP)

“How anybody survived is unknown by me,” said Rodney Porter, who lives 20 miles (32km) south of Rolling Fork.

When the storm hit on Friday night, he immediately drove there to assist in any way he could.

He arrived to find “total devastation” and said he smelled gas and heard people screaming for help in the dark.

“Houses are gone, houses stacked on top of houses with vehicles on top of that,” he said.

Annette Body drove to the hard-hit town of Silver City from nearby Belozi to survey the damage.

She said she was feeling “blessed” because her own home was not destroyed, but other people she knows lost everything.

APTOPIX Severe Weather Mississippi
Residents search through the rubble of apartments (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger/AP)

“Cried last night, cried this morning,” she said, looking around at flattened homes.

“They said you need to take cover, but it happened so fast a lot of people didn’t even get a chance to take cover.”

Storm survivors walked around on Saturday, many dazed and in shock, as they broke through thickly clustered debris and fallen trees with chainsaws, searching for survivors.

Power lines were pinned under decades-old oaks, their roots torn from the ground.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency and vowed to help rebuild as he viewed the damage in a region dotted with wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields and catfish farming ponds.

He spoke with President Biden, who also held a call with the state’s congressional delegation.

More than half a dozen shelters were opened in Mississippi to house those who have been displaced.

Preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate the tornado was on the ground for more than an hour and traversed at least 170 miles (274km), said Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Jackson, Mississippi.

“That’s rare – very, very rare,” he said, attributing the long path to widespread atmospheric instability.

Mr Perrilloux said preliminary findings showed the tornado began its path of destruction just south-west of Rolling Fork before continuing north-east towards the rural communities of Midnight and Silver City and onwards toward Tchula, Black Hawk and Winona.

The supercell that produced the deadly twister also appeared to produce tornadoes causing damage in north-west and north-central Alabama, said Brian Squitieri, a severe storms forecaster with the weather service’s Storm Prediction Centre in Norman, Oklahoma.

