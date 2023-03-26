Mother of murdered Ellie Gould calls for ’25-year starting point for overkill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of murdered Ellie Gould calls for ’25-year starting point for overkill’

By Press Association
The mother of murdered Ellie Gould has called for a ’25-year starting point for overkill and for strangulation’, after her daughter’s killer was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and six months in prison (Family handout/Wiltshire Police/PA)
The mother of murdered Ellie Gould has called for a "25-year starting point for overkill and for strangulation", after her daughter's killer was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and six months in prison.

The mother of murdered Ellie Gould has called for a “25-year starting point for overkill and for strangulation”, after her daughter’s killer was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and six months in prison.

Thomas Griffiths, then 17, stabbed Ellie Gould, also 17, to death at her home in Calne, Wiltshire, in May 2019, after she ended their relationship, and then arranged the scene to make it appear as though she had inflicted the fatal wounds herself.

The Government this month announced plans for killers with a history of coercive or controlling behaviour against their victims to face tougher sentences.


Ellie Gould was stabbed to death by Thomas Griffiths in May 2019 after she ended their relationship (Family handout/Wiltshire Police/PA)

It said the use of excessive or gratuitous violence, sometimes referred to as “overkill”, is also set to be made an aggravating factor in sentencing decisions for murder.

The law will be changed after recommendations made by Clare Wade KC in an independent review into domestic homicide sentencing, which was commissioned in 2021.

Ellie’s mother, Carole Gould, who co-founded the campaigning organisation Killed Women after the death of her daughter, told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: “My husband came home in the afternoon and found his beloved daughter in a pool of blood on our kitchen floor.

“It’s horrendous and the sentence for that is 12-and-a-half years – 12-and-a-half years for the brutal murder of our precious daughter.

“That is the justice system when it comes to violence against women and girls.

“And, as a result of this Clare Wade review, we’re hoping to push through much tougher sentencing, and what I’d be saying to the Government now and (Justice Secretary) Dominic Raab is ‘You’ve not quite cut it yet’ – just offering aggravating factors for overkill and for coercive controlling behaviour is not going to level up the sentencing.

“What we want and we will be asking (justice) minister (Edward) Argar to consult on is a 25-year starting point for overkill and for strangulation because we have to remember that this is very much gendered violence, and it’s just not being recognised in the courts how dangerous these perpetrators are.”


Thomas Griffiths has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and six months in prison for stabbing his former girlfriend Ellie Gould (Wiltshire Police/PA)

Ellie, a keen horse rider, bravely attempted to fight Griffiths off after he attacked her with a kitchen knife at her family home.

He put his hands around her neck before stabbing her at least 13 times.

Domestic homicide is defined as a death that occurs due to violence, abuse or neglect by a partner, ex-partner, relative or member of the same household.

Controlling or coercive behaviour was introduced as a criminal offence in the Serious Crime Act 2015 and can include economic, emotional or psychological abuse and threats alongside physical or sexual violence.

More than half (51%) of the murder cases looked at in the Wade Review involved controlling or coercive behaviour.

Earlier this month, Mr Raab said: “This Government will do everything we can to protect vulnerable women and keep in prison for longer those who attack or threaten them.

“The changes I am announcing today will mean longer jail sentences for those who kill women in the home by taking greater account of the specific factors involved, whether it is controlling and coercive behaviour or cases involving particular savagery known as ‘overkill’.”

