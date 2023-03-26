GAA approves Croke Park and Casement Park inclusion in Euro 2028 bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GAA approves Croke Park and Casement Park inclusion in Euro 2028 bid

By Press Association
A general view showing the interior of Croke Park
A general view showing the interior of Croke Park

The GAA has granted permission for Croke Park and Casement Park to be included in the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid.

“At a meeting of GAA Central Council today permission was granted to allow Croke Park and Casement Park to be included in a formal bid for the 2028 European Soccer Championships,” the GAA said.

Casement Park is a Gaelic sports venue in Belfast which is in the process of being redeveloped.

The redevelopment of the 34,000-plus capacity venue in the west of the city has been mired in controversy.

The last projected build cost for Casement Park stadium was £110 million, having originally been estimated at £77.5 million when the plan was first drawn up.

A man stands at the locked gates of Casement Park (Liam McBurney/PA)
A man stands at the locked gates of Casement Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, it is expected the delay caused by a court challenge combined with soaring inflation rates could see the final cost reach well in excess of £110 million.

Fourteen venues across five countries have been shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid team to host matches at Euro 2028.

Nine English stadia are on the list, which has been submitted in a preliminary bid dossier to tournament organisers UEFA, while there are two in the Republic of Ireland and one each in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are the shortlisted venues in Dublin, while the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Hampden Park in Glasgow complete the list.

The final list of 10 stadia is to be submitted to UEFA in April.

