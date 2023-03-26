Birmingham fire attack victim suffered ‘unimaginable pain’, family says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birmingham fire attack victim suffered ‘unimaginable pain’, family says

By Press Association
Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire in an unprovoked attack (Family/PA)
Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire in an unprovoked attack (Family/PA)

A 70-year-old man suffered “unimaginable pain” after he was set alight just yards from his house in an attack that has “torn our family apart”, his son reportedly said.

Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham at about 7pm on Monday.

Mr Rayaz was retired and planned to spend his life “by praying and spending time with his grandchildren” – but his attacker “took that away from him and caused him lots of unimaginable pain”, his son said in a statement on behalf of their family, Sky News reported on Sunday night.

The family “is in a state of shock and trying to understand why someone would do this”, his son reportedly added.

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Mr Rayaz, and another elderly man in London who was also set alight after leaving a mosque.

Mohammed Abbkr, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Abbkr, who gave no indication of plea to either charge, was remanded in custody and his case was sent to Birmingham Crown Court for a first hearing there on April 20.

West Midlands Police has said he is alleged to have sprayed a substance at the two men and set it alight in separate incidents in Ealing, west London, on February 27 and in Birmingham on Monday.

Abbkr was arrested in the Dudley Road area on Tuesday on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Rayaz, who as of Thursday remained in hospital with severe injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of the same offence in relation to 82-year-old Hashi Odowa, who suffered severe burns to his face and arms near an Islamic centre in Ealing.

Mr Rayaz’s son said his “thoughts are also with the victim and family of the Ealing attack”, Sky News reported.

“I hope no one has to go through what our family is going through, as it has torn our family apart,” he added.

Officers are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage or other video that could help the investigation.

