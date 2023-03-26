Patients with rare genetic conditions to receive ‘pioneering’ new NHS service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Patients with rare genetic conditions to receive ‘pioneering’ new NHS service

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Hundreds of people with rare genetic conditions primarily affecting the central nervous system will be fast-tracked to diagnosis and specialist care through a “pioneering” new NHS service.

Patients with inherited white matter disorders (IWMDs), also known as leukodystrophies, are set to benefit from faster access to expert teams, increased virtual support and improved local care from clinics providing testing and symptom management.

IWMDs are diseases which usually affect the white matter of the brain and spinal cord – causing symptoms such as impaired mobility, vision, speech and hearing, inability to swallow and loss of cognitive skills.

NHS England says they can be “can be degenerative and life-limiting”.

But early genetic testing and virtual clinical reviews will help provide a more specific diagnosis and clearer path to specialist treatment for children and adults affected by the disorders, the health service said.

These conditions are estimated to affect thousands of adults and children of all ages and ethnic backgrounds in the UK and can present at any age, leading to all levels of disabilities – for most patients, symptoms progress over time.

Children with IWMDs tend to have a low average life expectancy of up to five years from diagnosis, while adults may have a more slowly progressing condition, NHS England added.

Its new service, which expects to review more than 300 patients a year, provides a specialist multi-disciplinary team where those with a suspected IWMD can be referred by local neurology and genetics services.

The service includes access to new nationally-designated molecular genetics laboratories with expertise in next-generation sequencing, and, in particular, in IWMDs.

NHS England hopes it will be able to offer tailored care more quickly to help patients to attain a better understanding of their condition and improved symptom management.

The service will also include registering sufferers with the new IWMD clinical registry, so eligible patients will have better access to new treatments and clinical trials as they become available.

It comes after NHS England last month announced that the first child in the UK – a 19-month-old baby girl call Teddi – had received life-saving gene therapy (Libmeldy) on the NHS for a fatal form of leukodystrophy called metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

The launch of the NHS’s new Inherited White Matter Disorders Diagnostic and Management Service follows the recent launch of the England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2023 by the Department of Health and Social Care, with input from NHS England.

John Stewart, director for specialised commissioning at NHS England, said: “This new service is a pioneering model of NHS care, with a combination of virtual and face-to-face care with access to a range of experts.

“This means hundreds of children and adults will see IWMD specialists and get a genetic diagnosis sooner. The new clinical registry also provides opportunities for clinicians to learn more about the condition, identify patients likely to benefit from trials of potential new treatments and will enable patients to share information about how they are feeling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
2
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
5
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
6
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
9
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
10
Henry White, 57, died in Oakley. Image: Police Scotland
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

More from The Courier

Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University
Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abuse Picture shows; Greg Tipling. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 24/03/2023
Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for…
3
Dale Hilson has praised Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien for penning a new deal. Image: SNS
Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing…
David Lowson who has died aged 102. Image: Sheena MacDonald-Lowson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now

Editor's Picks

Most Commented