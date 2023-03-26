Sex assault survivors suffer ‘devastating’ crown courts backlog impact – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sex assault survivors suffer ‘devastating’ crown courts backlog impact – report

By Press Association
Labour said rape survivors are denied justice for years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour said rape survivors are denied justice for years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rape and sexual abuse victims are suffering from the “disastrous impact” of an increasing backlog in the crown courts, according to a new report.

The charity Rape Crisis England & Wales said its Breaking Point report, published on Monday, outlines how a “crisis” in the crown courts has led to a “record high” logjam of 7,859 sexual offence cases and 1,851 adult rape cases.

It said a Freedom of Information request to HM Courts and Tribunal Service revealed the number of vacated and ineffective, “therefore delayed”, rape trials more than doubled from 2019-2020 to 2021-2022.

The same data shows the number of trials that were postponed at least once surged by 133%, it said.

The number of cases with three or more previous trial dates has almost doubled and there were five times as many hearings that had been rescheduled six or more times, it added.

In the last quarter of available data, the charity said adult rape and sexual offence cases in the Crown Court backlog have increased by more than 1,000 cases.

There has also been a “huge increase” in the number of ineffective trials due to lack of prosecution counsel, it added.

It said a breakdown of reasons for ineffective trial listings given to the Justice Select Committee showed 1,925 instances were due to the prosecution advocate failing to attend in the year to June 20 2022 – an increase of 1,722 in two years.

The charity said victims and survivors of rape and other sexual offences are “waiting the longest out of everyone to have their experiences heard in court, with an average wait of 839 days from report to completion in court”.

It said such delays are having a “devastating impact” on victims and survivors, with some attempting suicide while long waits cause others to give up on pursuing justice.

Rape Crisis England & Wales’ chief executive Jayne Butler said: “In Breaking Point, we shine a light on the disastrous impact that the increasing backlog in the crown courts is having on rape and sexual abuse victims and survivors.

“The postponing and rescheduling of cases multiple times is devastating the mental wellbeing of victims and survivors: they are being harmed by the criminal justice system.

“On top of lengthy police investigations lasting years, and long periods of hearing nothing, victims and survivors are facing their cases being rescheduled in the courts – often multiple times – or find that they have not been informed about key developments, such as changes to trial dates.

“Whether intentional or not, this further marginalises victims and survivors, who already feel de-prioritised in an imbalanced system.

“All of this is why we’ve long been calling for the establishment of specialist sexual violence and abuse courts, where court staff and judiciary would have trauma-informed training.

“We are also calling for rape and sexual abuse cases to be given ‘priority listing’, which would see them moved much more quickly through the system and give them a guaranteed court date, reducing the uncertainty that many victims and survivors have told us is causing them extreme stress and anxiety.

“We call for clear and formalised communication agreements between all criminal justice agencies so that survivors are told about key changes to the trial.

“It is vital that adequate and longer-term funding for life-saving rape crisis services is provided, so that survivors have the very specialist support they need if they choose to report into the criminal justice system.”

Reacting to the report, Ellie Reeves MP, Labour’s shadow justice minister, said: “After 13 years of failure, the Conservatives are missing in action in the fight to tackle violence against women and girls.

“The number of CPS staff and courts has fallen since 2010, and the Government has left the system powerless to deal with the largest courts backlog on record.

“Rape survivors are now denied justice for years, with a fraction of the number of rapists being punished.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The Government is delivering real improvements in the response to rape – in the last year alone the number of rape cases referred by the police to the CPS is up more than 50%, the number of suspects charged has increased by 54% and convictions are up by 65% compared to last year.

“We know more needs to be done, particularly so that victims have confidence and feel supported, which is why we’ve quadrupled funding for victims’ services, enabled them to pre-record court evidence earlier and away from defendants, and launched a 24/7 helpline with Rape Crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
2
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
5
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
6
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
9
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
10
Henry White, 57, died in Oakley. Image: Police Scotland
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

More from The Courier

Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University
Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abuse Picture shows; Greg Tipling. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 24/03/2023
Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for…
3
Dale Hilson has praised Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien for penning a new deal. Image: SNS
Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing…
David Lowson who has died aged 102. Image: Sheena MacDonald-Lowson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now

Editor's Picks

Most Commented