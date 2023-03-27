North Korea launches two more missile tests as tensions rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korea launches two more missile tests as tensions rise

By Press Association
(Ahn Young-joon/AP)
(Ahn Young-joon/AP)

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards waters off its eastern coast, according to neighbouring South Korea.

The latest upsurge in weapons tests come as the United States prepared to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group to step up military exercises with South Korea.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the missiles were fired from south of the North Korean capital Pyongyang but did not release flight details.

US Army soldiers wait to board their CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a joint military drill with South Korea and the United States in Pocheon, South Korea, Sunday, March 19, 2023 (Ahn Young-joon, File/AP)
US Army soldiers wait to board their CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a joint military drill with South Korea and the United States in Pocheon, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon, File/AP)

Japan’s coastguard said it believed both weapons landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The launches were North Korea’s seventh missile event this month amid heightened military tensions with the US moving an aircraft carrier group to the Korean peninsula this week for another round of joint drills.

North Korea has fired more than 20 ballistic and cruise missiles across 11 launch events this year as it tries to force the United States to accept its nuclear status and negotiate a removal of sanctions.

Launches have included a flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile and a series of short-range weapons as it tries to demonstrate an ability to conduct nuclear strikes on both South Korea and the US mainland.

A three-day exercise last week simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean targets as leader Kim Jong Un condemned the US-South Korean joint military drills – described by the allies as defensive in nature – as invasion rehearsals.

South Korea’s air force said the latest five-day joint aerial drill included live-fire demonstrations of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

North Korea launched more than 70 missiles in 2022.

