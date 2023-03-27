Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to give evidence in Utah ski crash trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to give evidence in Utah ski crash trial

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial in Park City, Utah (Rick Bowmer, Pool/AP)
Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial in Park City, Utah (Rick Bowmer, Pool/AP)

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 collision at one of the most upscale ski resorts in North America is expected to give evidence on Monday as the closely watched trial goes into its second week in Utah.

Lawyers said on Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, was likely to give evidence first on Monday, before his lawyers rest and hand the courtroom over to Ms Paltrow’s defence team to make their case.

Ms Paltrow’s lawyers are expected to call her two children – Moses and Apple – and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.

Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for more than 300,000 dollars (£245,000), claiming she skied recklessly into him from behind, breaking four of his ribs and causing head trauma that post-accident manifested as post-concussion syndrome.

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, leaves the courtroom in Park City, Utah, on Friday
Terry Sanderson leaves court in Park City, Utah, on Friday (Rick Bowmer, Pool/AP)

Ms Paltrow has countersued for one dollar and lawyer fees, alleging that Mr Sanderson was at fault and veered into her from behind in a first gradual and then sudden crash.

After Ms Paltrow gave evidence on Friday that the collision began when Mr Sanderson’s skis veered between her two legs, lawyers are likely to question Mr Sanderson on his recollections.

Craig Ramon, the sole witness of the crash, said that he heard a loud scream and saw Ms Paltrow hit Mr Sanderson, causing his skis to fly up into the air before he plummeted down on the beginner run in a “spread eagle” position.

Lawyers are also likely to question Mr Sanderson on the post-concussion symptoms that medical experts and his doctors gave evidence about last week.

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom after giving evidence in her trial in Park City, Utah
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves court after giving evidence in her trial in Park City (Rick Bowmer, Pool/AP)

Ms Paltrow’s lawyers are expected to ask about his references to her fame and whether the lawsuit amounts to an attempt to exploit it.

Though the courtroom in Park City, Utah, was far from full throughout the first week of the trial, the case has emerged as the most closely watched celebrity trial since Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court almost a year ago in Virginia.

Clips of lawyer outbursts and Ms Paltrow’s evidence on Friday have been cut and circulated widely on social media, while observers have debated the motivations on both sides to sustain the prolonged legal battle seven years after the collision.

The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multi-year lawsuit, private security detail and an expert witness-heavy trial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Stretch of A92 at Glenrothes to close for roadworks
2
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
4
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
5
Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir ‘could’ve miscarried’ after being attacked twice by same dog
3
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
7
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
9
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
10
Guests enjoying the Help for Kids charity event. Image: Craig Chalmers Photography.
Pictures: Help for Kids charity ball celebrates 10 years of supporting Dundee children

More from The Courier

The horse was reunited with its owner. Image: Supplied.
Runaway horse causes havoc in Wormit
Dundee United star Jamie McGrath is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for their qualifier against France. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists…
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man battered neighbour in 'outrageously violent' assault
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Dunkeld charity boss resigns and alleges ‘vindictive’ campaign against him
Ronnie Coburn receives a £10 note back after helping out Brian Cox.
How a £10 note helped send Brian Cox from Dundee to Succession
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
2
Fife Sex Offence Series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Fife in 2022?
Perth and Kinross sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Perth and Kinross in 2022?
Dundee sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Dundee in 2022?
Angus Sex Offences
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented