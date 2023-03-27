Saudi National Bank chairman resigns after Credit Suisse storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saudi National Bank chairman resigns after Credit Suisse storm

By Press Association
A person walks past a logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich (AP)
A person walks past a logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich (AP)

The chairman of the Saudi National Bank has resigned for “personal reasons” less than two weeks after his comments on Credit Suisse fuelled the lender’s share price crash that ultimately saw it acquired by rival company UBS.

The resignation of Ammar al-Khudairy at Saudi National Bank, the largest commercial bank in the oil-rich kingdom, comes just months after the lender invested an additional 1.5 billion dollars (£1.22 billion) in Credit Suisse to take its holding in the Swiss bank to nearly 10% of its value.

While Mr al-Khudairy sought to clarify his remarks made on March 15, they caused Credit Suisse shares to drop by around a third of their value at the time, which ultimately led to its rescue takeover.

The incident further spooked international markets already reeling from other bank collapses and high inflation brought on in part by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Switzerland Credit Suisse UBS
An aerial view of the headquarters of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse, centre, and UBS, left, at Paradeplatz in Zurich (Keystone via AP)

The filing on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange said Mr al-Khudairy would be replaced by Saeed al-Ghamdi, the bank’s chief executive.

It did not elaborate on Mr al-Khudairy’s departure, only citing “personal reasons”.

Saudi National Bank stock traded more than 12 dollars a share Monday. They had been as high as nearly 22 dollars a share over the last year.

Shares of Credit Suisse sank over 30% after Mr al-Khudairy told Bloomberg on March 15 that its biggest shareholder – the Saudi National Bank – would not provide more money to the Swiss lender.

“The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” Mr al-Khudairy said at the time.

“We now own 9.8% of the bank. If we go above 10%, all kinds of new rules kick in, whether it be by our regulator, or the European regulator or the Swiss regulator.”

He added: “There is a glass ceiling and we do not intend entertaining of going beyond that.”

Hours later, Switzerland’s central bank agreed to lend Credit Suisse up to 54 billion dollars (£44.1 billion) to shore up its finances.

UBS
Credit Suisse was acquired by rival UBS (Keystone via AP)

The next day, Mr al-Khudairy told CNBC: “It’s panic, a little bit of panic… I believe completely unwarranted, whether it be for Credit Suisse or for the entire market.” But the damage was already done.

On March 19, banking giant UBS said it would buy Credit Suisse for almost 3.25 billion dollars (£2.65 billion).

That is even as Credit Suisse had some 1.4 trillion dollars (£1.1 trillion) in assets under management at the end of last year.

Gulf Arab investors in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been among some of those hardest hit by Credit Suisse’s collapse.

Oxford Economics said on Thursday: “The Saudi National Bank was a top stakeholder … and now faces over 25 billion dollars (£20.4 billion) of losses. The Saudi conglomerate Olayan Group also had a 3.27% stake in Credit Suisse.

“The Qatar Investment Authority had a 6.8% holding and was a major landlord for the bank’s London branch. However, we expect the turmoil to be contained to short-term financial market disruption with limited spill over.”

