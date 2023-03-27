Villagers in Egginton wake up to find their ‘eggs’ missing in Easter merriment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Villagers in Egginton wake up to find their ‘eggs’ missing in Easter merriment

By Press Association
Local Chris Marples looks at a sign where the ‘egg’ is missing in Egginton, Derbyshire (Fabio de Paola/PA)
Local Chris Marples looks at a sign where the ‘egg’ is missing in Egginton, Derbyshire (Fabio de Paola/PA)

Residents of a village named Egginton embarked on a giant Easter egg hunt when they woke up to find the “eggs” featured on their notice boards and street signs had mysteriously disappeared overnight.

Cadbury surprised the self-proclaimed “Easter-obsessed” village in Derbyshire, where the entire parish – of just 600 people – soon took to the streets in search of their missing eggs.

They were led to a large purple Cadbury Easter egg in a nearby open space, made up of hundreds of smaller eggs – one for each resident to tuck into or hide for someone else this Easter.

The antics celebrated the return of the Cadbury WorldWide Hide, a virtual challenge where people can hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world on a map for someone they love using Google Maps Street View.

Local resident Emma Malvenan said: “I spotted the ‘egg’ had gone missing from the sign at the end of my lane and wondered what in the world could have happened.”

“Before I knew it, I was part of a giant Easter Egg hide.

Egginton
The activity marks the return of the Cadbury Worldwide Hide where you can hide a virtual Easter egg anywhere in the world (Fabio De Paola/PA Wire)

“I couldn’t believe Cadbury had come to our little village to have some Easter fun with us.

“It really brought everyone together and I’m so pleased we got to be part of it – we’ll remember this day for a very long time.”

Egginton is especially passionate about Easter and celebrates each year by decorating houses, streets and historic buildings in preparation for various festivities.

Easter eggs Cadbury
The entire parish was surprised with hundreds of individual Easter eggs (Fabio De Paola/PA Wire)

Cadbury brand manager Laura Gray added: “We are thrilled to have created such a memorable Easter surprise for the people of Egginton to mark the return of the Cadbury Worldwide Hide.”

“We wanted to do something a little different this year and really get people talking – we believe hiding the whole village has done egg-actly that.”

Cadbury has also partnered with the Trussell Trust and donated 75,000 Easter chocolates to local food banks across the UK this Easter.

