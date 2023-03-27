Erik ten Hag a top coach who looks born for Manchester United – Nicky Butt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Erik ten Hag a top coach who looks born for Manchester United – Nicky Butt

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a strong first season as Manchester United manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a strong first season as Manchester United manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nicky Butt believes Erik ten Hag was “born” to manage Manchester United.

The former Ajax boss has overcome a difficult start to make a huge impression in his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

United, who won the Carabao Cup earlier this month, are third in the Premier League and still in contention in two other knockout competitions.

Nicky Butt
Butt, who previously served on United’s backroom staff, has been impressed by Ten Hag (Clive Rose/PA)

It is a far cry from last season when the team was managed by three different people and finished in sixth place, 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Former United midfielder Butt told the PA news agency: “I think he’s done a great job, no matter what happens. Regardless of the trophies, if he stays in the top four he’s been very successful.

“He’s come into a football club that was really struggling and probably in its worst state, in terms of football, for about 20 years.

“Turning over coaches all the time isn’t the answer – that’s been proven at other clubs and proven at our club over the last 10 years.

“You have to have continuity and you have to go through ups and downs as a manager. There’ll be another sticky spell, you can guarantee that, but he is a top coach and he looks like he is born for Old Trafford.”

Nicky Butt
Butt will play for an England team at Old Trafford in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match in June (Soccer Aid for UNICEF)

Butt, who will return to Old Trafford in June when he participates in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match, has been impressed how quickly the Dutchman, 53, has settled and stamped his authority at the club.

The 48-year-old said: “Looking from the outside in, it looks like everyone knows who the boss is, he’s dealt with a lot of big issues, personalities and egos around the club.

“He’s ingrained himself into the local area. You see him walking around and out with his family in local restaurants.

“He’s got a camaraderie in the team and there doesn’t seem to be anything coming out of the changing rooms. Everything seems to be going in the right way.

“On the pitch, he’s got them back to winning ways and they don’t give in. That’s not from a magic wand. That’s work on the training pitch, work on character and work on the team.”

Butt made 387 appearances for United after coming through their youth system, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League, and later served on their backroom staff.

General view of Salford City's Moor Lane ground
Butt now oversees affairs at Salford City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Coaching had been his intended career path but, after leaving Old Trafford two years ago, he has stepped into an upstairs role as chief executive at ambitious League Two Salford City, a club he part owns.

He said: “It is different to what I set out to do but I did my CEO course a couple of years ago and was qualified to do it.

“It’s been different to what I expected but I’m enjoying it so far.

“When we tell people what we want to do they probably laugh.

“We have to make sure it is sustainable, and not go crazy, but the immediate aim is promotion and try to get in the Championship as quickly as possible.”

:: Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF on Sunday 11th June are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four able to attend for just £60 – two adults and two children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Keaghan Jacobs will be back for Arbroath's Championship survival fight. Image: SNS
Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight
Willie Milne at Carnoustie in early 1999.
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies
To go with story by Brian Stormont. New restaurant opening, first look Picture shows; Glenturret Lalique restaurant. Crieff. Supplied by Glenturret Lalique Date; 10/05/2021; 421c5c7c-ba91-49e6-a384-2aa999204ca8
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a strong first season as Manchester United manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented