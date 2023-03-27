Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

By Press Association
A policeman drags a supporter of opposition Congress party atop a police vehicle (AP)
A policeman drags a supporter of opposition Congress party atop a police vehicle (AP)

Members of opposition parties have disrupted India’s parliament and protested in the capital, New Delhi, after Rahul Gandhi was expelled from the legislature last week.

Hundreds of supporters of Mr Gandhi’s Congress party demonstrated in the heart of New Delhi and dozens were detained by police after.

Legislators from 18 opposition parties also protested together outside parliament, donning black clothes to symbolise mourning and waving posters that warned India’s democracy is in danger.

Mr Gandhi is a key opposition leader and fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India protests
A supporter of opposition Congress party is detained by police (AP)

His expulsion on Friday came a day after a local court convicted him of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison for mocking Mr Modi’s surname in an election speech in 2019.

The actions against Mr Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister, were widely denounced by opponents of Mr Modi as assaults against democracy and free speech by a government seeking to quash dissent.

His removal from parliament also delivered a major blow to the Congress party ahead of national elections next year.

India Opposition Leader
Supporters of opposition Congress party in New Delhi (AP)

“The government wants to suppress the opposition and their voice,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party.

Over the weekend, Mr Gandhi said he is being targeted for raising questions about Mr Modi’s relationship to Gautam Adani, a coal tycoon who until recently was Asia’s richest man.

Hindenburg Research, a US financial research firm, accused the Adani Group in January of stock price manipulation and fraud running into billions of dollars.

Since then, Mr Gandhi has pushed for an investigation into Mr Adani’s sprawling businesses, whose market value has since plummeted by tens of billions of dollars.

Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party says he has no links to Mr Adani.

India Opposition Leader
A supporter of opposition Congress party waves party flag as they protest against their leader Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from parliament (AP)

The protesting opposition members backed Mr Gandhi on Monday by renewing calls for a parliamentary probe into the Adani Group.

Mr Gandhi said he was not bothered about losing his seat in Parliament. “My job is to defend the institutions of the country and the voice of people,” he said over the weekend.

A court in Mr Modi’s home state of Gujarat convicted Gandhi last week over a 2019 speech in which he asked: “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?”

Mr Gandhi then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League tournament and the prime minister.

Under Indian law, a criminal conviction and prison sentence of two years or more are grounds for expulsion from Parliament.

Mr Gandhi was granted bail for 30 days to allow him to appeal the decision, which Gandhi says he will do.

