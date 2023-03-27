Six-year-old hiker receives ‘brilliant’ £10,000 donation to help poorly children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-year-old hiker receives ‘brilliant’ £10,000 donation to help poorly children

By Press Association
A six-year-old taking on 12 of the UK’s highest mountains for a children’s hospice said a £10,000 donation from a member of the public was a “brilliant surprise” (Matt Burrow/PA)
A six-year-old taking on 12 of the UK's highest mountains for a children's hospice said a £10,000 donation from a member of the public was a "brilliant surprise"

A six-year-old taking on 12 of the UK’s highest mountains for a children’s hospice said a £10,000 donation from a member of the public was a “brilliant surprise”.

Oscar Burrow, from Lancaster, set himself a target of raising £29,000 to allow 29 “poorly children to go on holiday” at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, Lancashire.

And, thanks to the kindness of stranger Mark Dunn, that goal is one step closer.

Boy looking at camera
Oscar Burrow is trying to raise £29,000 (Matt Burrow/PA)

Mr Dunn, from the Houghton Dunn Charitable Trust, heard about Oscar’s challenge on BBC North West Tonight earlier this month and decided to make a £10,000 donation, which he surprised the youngster with at the hospice on March 24.

Mr Dunn said Oscar’s age is one of the reasons he felt compelled to help.

“I was watching the local news and there was a six-year-old boy looking to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest to raise £29,000 for Derian House”, he said.

“Oscar has been making a fantastic effort for someone so young – he’s very brave.”

Man shaking boy's hand
Mark Dunn shakes Oscar’s hand (Derian House Children’s Hospice/PA)

Oscar said: “Wow, that was a brilliant surprise.

“Mark has helped us and I’m almost there – I only need £2,000 and we have done it.

“The money Mark donated is another 10 holidays for Derian House families. Yay.”

Oscar scaled his eighth mountain –  Glyder Fawr in Snowdonia, Wales – on March 25, and one day wants to become the youngest person to summit Mount Everest.

Group posing together
From left: Matt Burrow, Oscar Burrow and Oscar’s grandfather Mark Burrow (Matt Burrow/PA)

The 12 mountains feat was dreamt up by Oscar’s father, Matt Burrow, 38, a project manager in the NHS, and is based on the idea that, if you add up their heights, they match Everest’s.

While climbing Glyder Fawr, Oscar told his dad the hike was “really good”.

“We’ve had good weather all the way up and we’ve had no fog”, he said.

Mr Burrow said it was a major achievement for his son, especially because the weather was “awful” closer to the summit.

Oscar’s mother Kim, 37, who works in pathology laboratories as part of the NHS, said Mr Dunn’s generosity “just blew me away”.

“I was smiling from ear to ear, jumping about and just looking at Oscar. It’s so surreal,” she said.

Group standing together and clapping
Oscar and his family were shocked about the surprise donation (Derian House Children’s Hospice/PA)

May 29 marks the last day of Oscar’s challenge, when he hopes to summit Scotland’s Ben Nevis.

It also marks the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Karen Edwards, chief executive at Derian House, said: “We are so grateful to Mark of the Houghton Dunn Charitable Trust for such a generous donation that will mean the world to the families of Derian House.

“And of course to Oscar, who has reached mountainous heights in his mission to send Derian House’s families on holiday.”

Derian House is able to offer 200 families a free week’s stay in its holiday lodges every year.

Oscar’s journey can be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088803157394

More information about Oscar’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oscar-burrow1?

