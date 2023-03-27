Provisional trial date set for man accused of murdering pedestrian By Press Association March 27 2023, 2.43pm Share Provisional trial date set for man accused of murdering pedestrian Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4255891/provisional-trial-date-set-for-man-accused-of-murdering-pedestrian/ Copy Link David Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a pedestrian. Police were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at about 8.55pm on March 21 following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene. Luke Dann, 36, also from the city, appeared before Plymouth Crown Court on Monday charged with murder. His hearing, before Judge Simon Carr, was held in chambers – meaning members of the public and media could not attend. Following the case, the court confirmed that a plea and case management hearing had been listed for April 24. A provisional trial date of September 4 has also been set, a spokesman said. Dann, who did not enter a plea to the charge against him, was remanded into custody until the next hearing in his case. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 2 Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure 3 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 2 4 Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child 3 5 Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee 6 Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… 7 Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee 8 Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… 9 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site 6 10 Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new… More from The Courier Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to… Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton… Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag… 2 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 3 Editor's Picks Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big Brother house ‘Litter makes me anxious’: How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges Dundee’s Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ Most Commented 1 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 2 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 3 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 4 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 5 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 6 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 7 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog 10 Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for the Bute House Agreement