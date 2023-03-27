‘Oiled birds’ spotted around Poole Harbour, says RSPB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Oiled birds’ spotted around Poole Harbour, says RSPB

By Press Association
A major incident was declared on Sunday when oil leaked from a pipeline into Poole Harbour, threatening the health of birds and other wildlife (Ben Birchall/PA)
A major incident was declared on Sunday when oil leaked from a pipeline into Poole Harbour, threatening the health of birds and other wildlife (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Oiled birds” have been spotted around Poole Harbour in Dorset after a pipeline from a nearby oil field leaked on Sunday, the RSPB said.

A major incident was declared after 200 barrels of reservoir fluid – consisting of 85% water and 15% oil – spilt from Perenco’s Wytch Farm oil field into the water.

Poole Harbour is recognised as an internationally important wetland and is a specially protected area as well as a site of special scientific interest.

The RSPB said it is too early to fully assess the damage to wildlife although it is “very concerned” about the effect on migrating birds.

Peter Robertson, senior site manager at RSPB Arne, which borders the harbour, said: “We have received reports of oiled birds in the area and we are monitoring the situation closely.

“The area is home to numerous bird species such as black-headed gull, Mediterranean gull, redshank and oystercatcher which breed on the coastline, and many other waterbirds which rely on the harbour mudflats for food.

“There are wintering avocet, black-tailed godwit and curlew still present in the harbour. There may also be a risk to the many birds that fish in the harbour, such as sandwich terns and ospreys.”

Anyone who has come into contact with the spill has been asked to wash immediately with soap and water.

Paul Morton, of the charity Birds of Poole Harbour, said: “Right now we’re in that important transition period where our winter birds are leaving and our summer birds are arriving, many of which use the southern shore of the harbour for feeding, nesting and hunting.

“Each month we conduct wetland bird surveys across the harbour to monitor populations of over-wintering birds. The last survey which was conducted on March 5 logged 5,450 birds along the southern shore in the spill area.”

Poole Harbour is home to the only pair of ospreys in southern Britain, having bred for the first time there after an absence of 200 years, Mr Morton said.

The male returned from West Africa on the same day as the slick while the female is expected in early April.

Mr Morton said: “The elation of the male’s safe return home yesterday morning was soon dashed by late afternoon when news of the oil spill was announced.

“Ospreys exclusively eat fish, and our pair hunt in the harbour about 95% of the time during the spring and summer season, feeding on grey mullet, flounder and bass.

“Right now huge numbers of birds are on the move, having over-wintered further south, and will soon be using Poole Harbour as a service station to feed up before continuing north.

“When it comes to an issue like this there are several areas of concern. One is that any birds that come into physical contact with this substance can see their feathers damaged and become less water resistant.

“The substance will also encourage any affected birds to preen constantly, meaning they could ingest the hazardous liquid.

“The other unknown is how much of the oil will settle on the mud and harbour shorelines and what impact that will have on marine invertebrates.”

Brian Bleese, chief executive of Dorset Wildlife Trust, said: “The impact on other marine species is also of great concern.

“Poole Harbour is a bass nursery and an important area for molluscs which feed by filtering seawater and may be particularly badly affected, as well as resident seals and two species of seahorse that breed in the harbour.

“Our wardens are closely monitoring the Brownsea lagoon where common and sandwich terns are gathering to nest and the northern shoreline to assess any impacts on wildlife there.

“We are liaising with Poole Harbour Commission on appropriate actions that need to be taken over the coming days and weeks.”

